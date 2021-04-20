Fans of Death Note who weren't fond of Netflix's live-action movie may have reason to believe the sequel will be more in line with what they were hoping for. Writer Greg Russo has taken the reigns for Death Note 2, which is currently being developed by the streaming service. And the filmmaker has promised that he is aiming to make the follow-up faithful to the source material.

Greg Russo is currently promoting the new Mortal Kombat movie, which arrives in theaters and on HBO Max this week. During a recent interview, he was asked about Death Note 2, which he has been working on for several years. While he couldn't say too much, in terms of specifics, Russo expressed a fondness for the manga and his desire to bring that to life. Here's what he had to say about it.

"It's funny, because it sounds like a shift in genre but really, it comes down to the same things. It's about adapting IP. It's about bringing over an amazing piece of fan property and trying to do it right. And Death Note, I'm a huge fan of the manga, I'm a huge fan of the original source material and I think it's one of the greatest mangas ever written. And so for me, I didn't play any role in Death Note, the first film that Netflix did, but I came in with kind of a point of view with what I wanted to do in a sequel. And part of that is I wanted to go back to the source material. I wanted to go back to what made the original stuff so great, and so we're doing something really neat with it. Hopefully there will be more info on it soon, but it's going to be... it's not going to be exactly what you're expecting. And I mean that in a very enticing way."

Even though Greg Russo doesn't have much in the way of produced work (yet) he has quickly become a guy known for adapting IP for the big screen. Aside from Mortal Kombat, he's attached to the Saints Row movie, as well as an adaptation of Space Invaders. He was also involved, at one point, in the upcoming Resident Evil reboot. So Death Note 2 seems to be right in his wheelhouse.

Death Note is based on a popular manga by Tsugumi Ohba. Netflix decided to translate the tale to the screen back in 2017. It didn't go all that well. Adam Wingard, of Godzilla vs. Kong and Blair Witch fame, was in the director's chair. Starring Nat Wolff and Willem Dafoe, it was generally rejected by critics and audiences alike. Be that as it may, Netflix decided it was worth trying a sequel. But they are bringing in a new creative team.

Details remain scarce. Aside from Greg Russo being involved, Netflix has said little about the sequel. With any luck, more formal announcements will be made sooner rather than later. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via We Got This Covered.