It appears that Marvel Comics may be getting ready to kill off one of its biggest heroes. Again. Recently, evidence has suggested that Amazing Spider-Man #74 will kill off Peter Parker. The issue will conclude writer Nick Spencer's three-year run on the title, and the publisher is teasing big things. Namely, Peter is going to meet his demise, paving the way for none other than Ben Reilly to take his place.

Recently, the official Spider-Man Twitter account shared several teaser photos setting up the issue, which is set to hit stands in September. They all feature the caption "Brought to you by the Beyond Corporation," an entity that will factor heavily into the new storyline that kicks off in issue #75. But one of the photos sees Mary Jane Watson kissing a badly hurt Peter Parker. And the caption provided with that photo is worth raising an eyebrow over. It reads as follows.

"The Beyond Corporation is not liable in the event of extreme injury or death."

Additionally, it has been announced that a new team of writers will take over for Amazing Spider-Man #75, which will see Ben Reilly taking up the mantle of Spider-Man. For those who may not be familiar, the character is a clone of Peter Parker, who factored heavily into the ever-controversial, Clone Saga storyline. Per a press release, Marvel says, "Ben Reilly will return to take back the mantle of Spider-Man" with backing from the Beyond Corporation. He is also "determined to be the best version of Spider-Man there ever was." Not only that, but they also say that, "this could have fatal consequences for Peter Parker." Not exactly subtle. Marvel Comics Editor, Nick Lowe, ended up sharing his opinion.

"The whole point of working on Spider-Man is trying to put new unliftable weights on top of him, physical, metaphysical, emotional, psychological, and seeing if he can lift them. But what if that weight truly is too heavy? What if someone with the exact same skills and formative years could do better? Ben Reilly is back and, with Aunt May and Uncle Ben's lessons in the back of his mind as well, he's here to step in where Peter Parker failed. Can he accomplish things the original Spider-Man never could? These questions are what sold me on this story."

This would certainly not be the first time that Peter Parker died. Perhaps most famously, Spider-Man met his demise in The Amazing Spider-Man #700, which concluded the long-running title. Only for a time though. Spider-Man was eventually resurrected. As was Peter Parker. And that is largely what happens in mainstream superhero comics. Death and resurrection.

The new writing team consists of Kelly Thompson, Saladin Ahmed, Cody Ziglar, Patrick Gleason, and Zeb Wells. The book will also be published three times monthly, which is certainly not typical for mainstream superhero titles these days. Amazing Spider-Man #74 arrives in September, with the new team taking over with Amazing Spider-Man #75 in October. Be sure to check out the teaser images for yourself below. This news comes to us via https://www.marvel.com/articles/comics/amazing-spider-man-75-new-writers-announcement|Marvel.com.

