Superman's greatest adventure, his death and rebirth, will be unveiled in a special two-day exclusive theatrical event as Warner Bros. and DC join forces with Fathom Events for a double feature presentation of the previously released Death of Superman and the first in-theater screening of the all-new Reign of the Supermen nationwide on January 13 and 14, 2019.

As the second half of the double feature, Reign of the Supermen will be seen nationally in theaters ahead of its Warner Bros. Home Entertainment release on Digital starting January 15, 2019, and on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Blu-ray™ Combo Pack on January 29, 2019.

The Man of Steel meets his ultimate match when the monstrous, unstoppable creature Doomsday comes to Earth, hell bent on destroying everything and everyone in his path, including the Justice League, in the action-packed The Death of Superman. In the second half of this two-part landmark tale, Reign of the Supermen finds Earth's citizens, and the Man of Steel's heroic contemporaries, dealing with a world without Superman. But the aftermath of Superman's death, and the subsequent disappearance of his body, leads to a new mystery, is Superman still alive? The question is further complicated when four new super-powered individuals, Steel, Cyborg Superman, Superboy and the Eradicator, emerge to claim themselves as the ultimate hero. In the end, will any of them prove to be the real Man of Steel?

Tickets for The Death of Superman / Reign of the Supermen Double Feature can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

Fathom Events, Warner Bros. and DC present The Death of Superman / Reign of the Supermen Double Feature in more than 500 select movie theaters on Sunday, January 13 at 12:55 p.m. and Monday, January 14 at 8:00 p.m. (all local times), through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

The two-part film is an animated adaptation of "The Death Of Superman," DC's' landmark 1992-93 comic phenomenon, and features an all-star voice cast led by Jerry O'Connell (Carter, Bravo's Play by Play, Stand By Me), Rebecca Romijn (X-Men, The Librarians) and Rainn Wilson (The Office, The Meg) as the voices of Superman, Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, respectively.

The trio is joined by Jason O'Mara (The Man in the High Castle, Terra Nova) as Batman, Rosario Dawson (Sin City, Rent, Daredevil) as Wonder Woman, Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T., Criminal Minds) as Cyborg, Nathan Fillion (Castle, The Rookie) as Green Lantern/Hal Jordan, Matt Lanter (Timeless, 90210) as Aquaman, Christopher Gorham (Covert Affairs, Insatiable) as The Flash, and Nyambi Nyambi (Mike & Molly, The Good Fight) as Martian Manhunter, as well as Cress Williams (Black Lightning) as Steel, Cameron Monaghan (Gotham) as Superboy, Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul) as Hank Henshaw & Cyborg Superman, Charles Halford (Constantine) as Bibbo Bibbowski and The Eradicator, and Tony Todd (Candyman) as Darkseid.

Fathom Events VP of Studio Relations Tom Lucas said this.

"Superman is one of the most iconic Super Heroes of all time, and this double feature event will give fans an opportunity to come together to celebrate the franchise. We are excited to partner with Warner Bros. again to bring back The Death of Superman and introduce fans to Reign of the Supermen."

Said Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Vice President, Family & Animation Marketing.

"Warner Bros. is proud to join forces with Fathom Events to culminate the year-long celebration of Superman's 80th anniversary with a double-feature big screen presentation of The Man of Steel's most heralded adventure. 'The Death of Superman' was a monumental moment in comics history, and these films - expertly produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC - capture the enormity of that story in terms of both action and emotion. Seeing both films, on the big screen, gives the fans another vehicle to unite and celebrate this beloved Super Hero and this landmark tale."

You can check out the two trailers for both Death of Superman and Reign of the Supermen. Then be sure to hit up this amazing double feature in theaters for two nights only in celebration of Superman's big 80th birthday bash.