Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for Death of Superman. This is far from the first time that the famed comic book storyline has been brought to the screen, but we've yet to get a truly faithful adaptation. While it's clear based on this footage that this movie is taking some hefty liberties with the source material, it does look like we could be in for a much more faithful interpretation of the seminal DC Comics story.

The footage mostly focuses on Doomsday's arrival to Earth and his ensuing battle with the various members of the Justice League. They all get their butts handed to them pretty badly, as Doomsday is a formidable foe. After all, he is the being that managed to actually kill Superman. That climactic bit is teased pretty heavily here as well. This looks like it's going to be an action-packed animated DC adventure that could get pretty emotional. But as with many things comic book related, the stakes are never that high, or at least not permanent, for characters like Superman.

In The Death of Superman, when a hulking monster emerges from an underground resting place and begins a mindless rampage, the Justice League is quickly called in to stop the colossal force of nature. But it soon becomes apparent that only Superman can stand against the monstrosity that has been nicknamed Doomsday. Battling their way throughout America, the two fight to a standstill as they reach the heart of Metropolis. Going punch for punch, Superman finally ends the threat of Doomsday as he throws one last punch and collapses forever.

When DC killed Superman, it became much more than just an event for comic book readers. It was a true pop culture phenomenon, with the book selling out at retailers around the country. In the world of DC Comics, Superman stayed dead for a bit, but was later revived. Warner Bros. will also be adapting the second part of this story in an animated feature, which will arrive in 2019, making for a complete, two-part Death and Return of Superman arc. These DC animated movies tend to do very well in the eyes of fans, but this story has been tackled before. Superman: Doomsday previously took on The Death of Superman story, but only in a very loose fashion. That being the case, it didn't really satisfy those who want to see the tale told in a more faithful manner. Maybe this will do the trick.

The movie stars Jerry O'Connell (Superman), Rebecca Romijn (Lois Lane), Rainn Wilson (Lex Luthor), Rosario Dawson (Wonder Woman), Nathan Fillion (Green Lantern), Christopher Gorham (Flash), Matt Lanter (Aquaman), Shemar Moore (Cyborg) and Jason O'Mara (Batman). Warner Bros. has yet to set an exact release date, but the movie will arrive this summer on Blu-ray/DVD and digital platforms. Be sure to check out the first trailer for The Death of Superman for yourself below. This comes to us courtesy of IGN.