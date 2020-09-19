Several new images from the upcoming adaptation of Death on the Nile have now been released, giving us a glimpse at the passengers who will climb aboard the S.S. Karnak. The sequel will see the return of Agatha Christie's legendary detective, Hercule Poirot, as he once again attempts to navigate through a sea of suspects.

All eyes 👀on the passengers of the SS Karnak. See the new images from #DeathontheNile only in theaters October 23. pic.twitter.com/ChU7m8hUtq — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) September 17, 2020

The images depict the glamorous passengers that will make up Poirot's list of suspects, including Armie Hammer and Gal Gadot as newly married couple Simon Doyle and Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle. As well as a look at the kind of spectacular opulence that awaits Poirot on the luxurious steamer that will take him up the Nile, we also get a good look at the detective himself and his equally opulent moustache.

Death on the Nile finds the Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turn into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

The sequel sees the return of five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh, who is also once again taking on the dual task of directing as well as starring as "the greatest detective in the world", Hercule Poirot. Branagh has previously discussed the franchise's future, and his intentions to make an Agatha Christie "shared universe" of sorts. "I think there are possibilities, aren't there? With 66 books and short stories and plays, she - and she often brings people together in her own books actually, so innately - she enjoyed that," he said back in 2017. "You feel as though there is a world - just like with Dickens, there's a complete world that she's created - certain kinds of characters who live in her world - that I think has real possibilities."

Much like its predecessor, Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile has amassed a star-studded cast which includes the likes of four-time Oscar® nominee Annette Bening (Captain Marvel), Russell Brand (Ballers), Ali Fazal (Victoria & Abdul), Dawn French (French and Saunders), DC Comics favorite Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman 1984), Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name), Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones), Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Sophie Okonedo (The Secret Life of Bees), Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous) and Letitia Wright (Black Panther). Tom Bateman will also be reprising the role of Bouc from the previous Poirot movie.

The screenplay for Death on the Nile, which has been adapted from Agatha Christie's 1937 novel, has once again been written by Michael Green, with Ridley Scott, Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Kenneth Branagh and Judy Hofflund all returning as producers.

Branagh has talked-up the movie in the past, and particularly Green's script, with the director hoping to once again craft a riveting murder mystery. "Crimes of passion are dangerously sexy. Agatha Christie has written a riveting story of emotional chaos and violent criminality and Michael Green has once again written a screenplay to match," Branagh said last year when the movie went into production. "With a cherished group of long-time artistic collaborators and a brilliant international cast, it is truly a pleasure to join Disney, Fox and Agatha Christie, Ltd. in bringing this daring thriller to the big screen. There are significant new twists, an awe-inspiring desert landscape and a chance to celebrate big screen entertainment in glorious 65-millimetre celluloid!"

Death on the Nile is scheduled to be released by 20th Century Studios on October 23, 2020. This comes to us from 20th Century Studios' official Twitter account.