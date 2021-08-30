On the heels of if his directorial debut, Verotika, the surreal and bloody trilogy of erotic horror stories culled from Danzig's comics, comes the musician's homage to the genre of vampire spaghetti westerns, Death Rider in the House of Vampires. Danny Trejo pulled his fangs out of his back pocket and buckled his holster to traverse the dusty desert once again to find that O positive oasis. Grab your garlic, it's gonna get weird. The sure-to-be cult favorite is now in theaters. And It is playing on over 200+ screens.

To find a theater near you where the movie is playing, click here. The official synopsis reads, "Clad all in black, the mysterious 'Death Rider' travels through the desert on horseback. His destination...Vampire Sanctuary. The entrance fee...one female virgin. Once inside he encounters Count Holiday, Vampire Lord of Sanctuary who warns him against any transgressions." The film stars Devon Sawa playing the titular Death Rider, Hostel filmmaker Eli Roth, who plays Drag Cassidy; Boxing Helena actor Julian Sands as Count Holiday and actress Ashley Wisdom, who appeared in Danzig's last film, 2019's Verotika.

Glenn Danzig released his film last Friday, but it has had a difficult time finding a home, prompting the director to post to his fans via his website."﻿Death Rider in the House of Vampires is now in theaters! Use the form below to demand that Death Rider in the House of Vampires makes its way to a theater near you! Cities with the largest number of unique requests for Death Rider in the House of Vampires have the highest probability of the film being shown, so share this page with your friends and family and ask them to take a moment to demand Death Rider in the House of Vampires. Tell a theater near you that you want to see Death Rider in the House of Vampires today!"

You can also see Devon Sawa in the new Chucky TV series set to premiere October 12. The set up goes like this. "After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets." It will delve even deeper into the creepy world of Chucky, the serial killing carrot top doll. The 10-part series will serve as a continuation of the Cult of Chucky, the seventh film in the Child's Play franchise, which dropped in 2017.

And as we move on to the holiday season you can see Danny Trejo in the talking dogs movie (My favorite genre!) Pups Alone starring Dolph Lundgren, Jerry O'Connell, Rob Schneider, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Keith David, Eric Roberts and Malcolm McDowell. The official synopsis reads, "While everyone is away on a company ski trip, Robert's neighbor hires two inept thieves to steal his latest invention. The neighborhood dogs will use Robert's inventions to set up a house of horrors for the thieves." Don't lie to yourself, you're gonna be right there with me watching that Hotel for Dogs / Home Alone mash-up. Until then, give a shout out to your local theater for your Danzig spaghetti western vampire bloodbath.