Are you a Star Wars fan in need of a watch? Do you also happen to have an extra $150,000 lying around? Well then, the folks at Kross Studio have the timepiece for you! The Swiss company has partnered with Lucasfilm for an extremely limited run of these watches that are made to honor the deadliest weapon in the galaxy. But all of that firepower comes at a cost.

Star Wars™ X Kross Studio

Kross Studio releases the Death Star™ Ultimate Collector Set.



© & ™ Lucasfilm Ltd. pic.twitter.com/5vcWiskMTc — kross studio (@KrossStudio) March 25, 2021

Kross Studio has produced just ten of what they're calling the Death Star Ultimate Collector Set. The officially licensed set consists of the Death Star Tourbillon watch and an authentic kyber crystal movie prop from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The company's description of the watch reads as follows.

"Like the powerful battle station itself, the masterpiece of 281 components highlights notable technical innovations. The hour hand embodies an Imperial-Class Star Destroyer, the bane of the rebellion, while the minute hand appears as a Super-Class Star Destroyer, one of the most powerful Empire vessels. The captivating tourbillon cage represents the northern hemisphere of the Death Star, making one revolution per minute. On the surface of the Death Star-inspired Tourbillon, a green superlaser cannon stands reminiscent of the space station's kyber crystal enabled power. Each realization of a Death Star-shaped tourbillon cage required 260'328 lines of code, which led to 483 operations on high-technology machines. Made in black DLC coated grade 5 titanium, this 45mm case is crafted to the finest standards of Swiss design and engineering."

"The ability to destroy a planet is insignificant next to the power of the Force."



Star Wars™ X Kross Studio - MARCH 25



© & ™ Lucasfilm Ltd. #starwarspic.twitter.com/36gvQWT8WN — kross studio (@KrossStudio) March 24, 2021

Additionally, the watch comes with several interchangeable bands; black, grey and orange. The company also has quite a few photos of the watch on its website, as well as the kyber crystal container. The containers were indeed featured on screen in Rogue One, which certainly helps drive up the price. Kross states that these props have never been made available to the public, until now.

"Each collectible set contains an official screen-used kyber crystal, the power source of the Death Star's superlaser, as featured in the making of the movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. This marks the first time that authentic kyber crystal props will be released to the public as part of Kross Studio ultimate collector set and are an opportunity for die-hard fans to own a piece of the fascinating Star Wars galaxy."

Rogue One was released in 2016. Directed by Gareth Edwards, it was the first standalone Star Wars movie not directly connected to the Skywalker saga. It was a major critical and commercial success, taking in more than $1 billion at the global box office. A prequel series starring Diego Luna's Cassian Andor, titled Andor, is currently in the works for Disney+.

Does all of this make the set worth $150,000, even for someone who might have that kind of money to spend? That is the big question. It is, to say the very least, at the high-end for the Star Wars collector market. As of this writing, it does not appear that any of the ten sets containing the watch have been sold yet. Those who are interested can check out the Death Star Ultimate Collector Set at Kross Studio website.