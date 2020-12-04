Get ready for Death to 2020. Charlie Brooker's upcoming 2020 mockumentary now has an official title. In addition, Netflix has released a teaser for the mysterious project. 2020 has been a difficult year for everybody, and Booker is looking to give back in the form of entertainment. A satirical take on 2020 sounds like something that just about everybody can get behind at this point in time, so hopefully Booker and Netflix are able to get the mysterious project out and into the world soon.

The 2020 mockumentary is officially titled Death to 2020. That has to be the best title for upcoming partnership with Netflix and Charlie Brooker, as it's something that we can all relate to. The title announcement came with a tiny teaser, which does not reveal any footage. Instead, it states: "Even the creators of Black Mirror couldn't make this year up, but they do have something to add... Death to 2020." No release date has been announced just yet, but Netflix says it's coming soon.

Death to 2020 stars Hugh Grant as a historian. "I'm doing a thing tomorrow, actually. Charlie Brooker has written a mockumentary about 2020. It's for Netflix, and I am a historian who's being interviewed about the year," Grant shared in a new interview. "I'm pretty repellent, actually! And you'll like my wig." The actor did not go on to reveal any other information about the project, though it already sounds pretty intriguing with the little information that we have about it right now. Brooker himself is keeping pretty tight-lipped about Death to 2020 too.

Back in May, Charlie Brooker was asked about his future plans. "I've been busy doing things," Brooker said. "I don't know what I can say about what I'm doing and not doing. At the moment, I don't know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I'm not working away on any of those [Black Mirror episodes]. I'm sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I've been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh." It seems that Brooker was talking about making Death to 2020 all the way back in May of this year.

So far, it sounds like Charlie Brooker is straying pretty far from the sci-fi themes of the Black Mirror series. Instead, he is injecting some of his humor into a year that has been trying for everybody around the world. Brooker is well known in the U.K. for his Annual Wipe series for the BBC, "which was a darkly comic look back at the news events and cultural moments of the year. It ran on the British public broadcaster between 2006-2016." Brooker had to step down after focusing his attention on Black Mirror, but those Wipes may give curious fans an idea of what to expect for his 2020 project. You can check out the first teaser for Death to 2020 above, thanks to Charlie Brooker's Twitter account.