The hashtag #DeathstrokeHBOMax is trending on Twitter as thousands of DC fans campaign for Joe Manganiello to reprise his SnyderVerse role in his own movie or TV series. After appearing in a brief cameo in the original Justice League, Manganiello returned to the role for the four-hour Snyder Cut that was released on HBO Max last month. His screen time may have been limited, but Manganiello has left such an impression as Deathstroke that the campaign for him to get his own movie or series has quickly gone viral.

"So much potential with this character," says one fan on Twitter who used the #DeathstrokeHBOMax hashtag. "His origin and time with Ra's al Ghul, him going after Batman and dismantling his life, how he teamed up with Bruce in the Knightmare and got Kryptonite bullets or even some standalone adventures plus Joe is PERFECTLY cast."

"If WarnerMedia truly wants to use DC to its full potential on HBO Max, then #DeathstrokeHBOMax is an easy win," another fan explains. "You have a built-in audience, a committed and recognizable actor, popular character, and a potentially smaller budget. It's a no-brainer move for the streaming service."

Another tweet reads: "The amount of research this guy did with studying martial arts, learning about forbidden moves, the katana and all learning to fight with one eye would have been a sight to see on the big screen. @hbomax ... Give Deathstroke Manganiello his moment to shine."

"There's a lot of complication in the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse conversation, but I think it's pretty clear how much of a slam dunk a #DeathstrokeHBOMax show or movie would be," says someone else.

Another tweet says to "give Slade a home on HBO Max with a quote from Joe Manganiello rhaty reads: "I really think the world was robbed of seeing a Deathstroke origin film by Gareth Evans. That would have occupied an independent space within the DC Universe. It would have been like Joker."

And even Manganiello himself got in on the craze by tweeting a black-and-white photo of himself in character along with the hashtag #DeathstrokeHBOMax.

Zack Snyder had intended for Deathstroke to take on Ben Affleck's Batman in Batfleck's solo movie that never got made, and the ending of Zack Snyder's Justice League sets up the abandoned project. Now that The Batman has been repackaged as a standalone movie outside of the DCEU with Robert Pattinson playing an alternate version of the Dark Knight, it would seem that the Batman vs. Deathstroke movie just wasn't meant to be.

To make matters worse, there are no plans at Warner Bros. at this time to produce any new projects set in Snyder's "SnyderVerse," as their focus remains on the ongoing DCEU movies. That doesn't mean that plans can't change, as we've just seen with the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut fan campaign working successfully. Fans have since switched gears to rally for Warner Bros. to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, which means developing more movies or TV shows set in Snyder's separate DC universe.

If you want to see the Deathstroke movie or TV series happen, your best bet is to join the other fans and let Warner Bros. hear about it on social media using the #DeathstrokeHBOMax hashtag. You can also catch Manganiello as Deathstroke in Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is currently available to watch on HBO Max.

