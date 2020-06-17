A new trailer for Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons has arrived online. This latest DC animated feature is interesting as it started life as a short-form series on CW Seed. But more than 50 minutes of footage has been added, given fans an entire movie to enjoy. The trailer showcases the R-rated adventure to come, with Slade Wilson getting his hands very dirty on a quest to save his family.

The trailer opens up with Slade Wilson's transformation into the assassin known as Deathstroke. Things get action-heavy in a hurry before we find the mercenary put in a tough spot. A large body count is racked up, plenty of bullets fly and there is quite a bit of emotion layered in to break up the violence. Even though this came to life in a non-traditional way, converting a series into a full-length movie, it looks to be in line with what we have come to expect from the animated DC affairs, which are often quite good, save for the occasional exception.

The cast is led by Michael Chiklis (The Shield, American Horror Story) as Slade Wilson/Deathstroke. Also starring are Sasha Alexander (Rizzoli & Isles, NCIS) as Addie Kane Wilson, Chris Jai Alex (ThunderCats Roar, Extraction) as The Jackal, Faye Mata (League of Legends) as Jade/H.I.V.E Queen, Griffin Puatu (Beastars) as Joseph/Jericho, Imari Williams (Transformers: Rescue Bots, LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters) as President Nichols, Asher Bishop (The Angry Birds Movie 2) as Young Joseph, Colin Salmon (Krypton, Arrow) as William Wintergreen, Delbert Hunt (Bad Henry) as Bronze Tiger, Panta Mosleh (Always Be My Maybe, Pass The Salt) as Lady Shiva and Noshir Dalal (Red Dead Redemption II) as Kapoor. Castulo Guerra (The Usual Suspects, Jane The Virgin) as General Suarez and Minae Noji (General Hospital) as Secretary of State round out the ensemble.

In Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons, mercenary and master assassin Slade Wilson leads two lives. One as the relentless killer known as Deathstroke, and the other as a dedicated family man. A vicious terror group known as H.I.V.E. forces his worlds to collide, which pushes the killer in Slade to fight for the lives of his loved ones. With his soul torn apart and his young son taken prisoner, Deathstroke will have to atone for the sins of his past to fuel the battles of his future.

Sung Jin Ahn (Niko and the Sword of Light) is in the director's chair, working from a screenplay by J.M. DeMatteis (Superman: Red Son, Batman: Bad Blood). Sam Register, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter are on board as executive producers. Warner Bros. has not revealed a firm release date yet, but Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons is set to arrive on digital and Blu-ray/DVD later this summer. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself. This news was first reported by IGN.