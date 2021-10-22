Will & Grace star Debra Messing has made headlines a couple times this week for her commentary on SNL hosts and not being cast as Lucille Ball in the upcoming biopic, Being the Ricardos. She had a chance to clarify her statements on Kim Kardashian hosting Saturday Night Live with Tamron Hall this week.

When questioned about the tweet asking, "Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?" Messing responded, "I was not intending to troll her, and if anybody took it that way, I apologize. That was never my intention."

"She is this phenomenon. She's a cultural icon. I am someone who grew up with SNL. I love comedy. And they have had for decades this sort of formula, and I noticed that they changed the formula. And I was like, 'Oh, does she have a new TV show coming out? Does she have a book coming out? Does she have a movie?' And she didn't have anything coming out; actually, her TV show had just wrapped."

She further explained, "I was just confused, and I thought, 'I have been living under a rock, I don't have my finger on the pulse of pop culture.' So I was like, 'Has she been doing something on the side that I'm not aware of because I've been so focused on activism?' Clearly it was interpreted differently."

Messing did tune in for the Kardashian hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, saying "I watched her and I thought she was amazing and I was rooting for her. If you know me and you follow me, then you know that I consistently lift up women. I support women, so I hope that people understand that that was never my intention."

The tweet in question did have quite a few folks agreeing with the actor.

Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something? https://t.co/WYrobkv8Fi — Debra Messing✍???? (@DebraMessing) September 22, 2021

"I was asking my self the same thing?" one agreed.

I was asking my self the same thing? ???? — VivianaMT (@Meidas_Viviana) September 22, 2021

While others defended the show's choice, saying, "Kardashians were on for 17 seasons? Why because people watched and why did they watch because they were funny unscripted funny and interesting and I learned more from them then I did from 10 seasons of friends or Will & what's her name!"

Kardashians we’re on for 17 seasons? Why because people watched and why did they watch because they were funny unscripted funny and interesting and I learned more from them then I did from 10 seasons of friends or Will & what’s her name! — VICKI SALVADOR (@VickiSalvador) September 23, 2021

One pointed out to Messsing that the reality show personality has a new show starting soon. "That's not necessary what happens in every case. Lindsay Lohan hosted one time & she had nothing to promote. Also, the Kardashians have a new Hulu show coming out so she could be promoting that.

That’s not necessary what happens in every case. Lindsay Lohan hosted one time & she had nothing to promote. Also, the Kardashians have a new Hulu show coming out so she could be promoting that. — Ghostface (@iSpeakAsshoIe) September 22, 2021

As for Kim Kardashian herself, she is aware of the controversial choice, and took her opportunity in her monologue to poke fun at herself with, "I know, I'm surprised to see me here too," she said. "When they asked I was like 'You want me to host? Why?' I haven't had a movie premiere in a really long time. I mean actually I only had that one movie come out and no one told me it was even premiering."

Whichever opinion you have on the choice of host, the ratings showed that her episode "drew 5.27 million viewers and a 1.04 rating among adults 18-49 on Saturday, up from 4.94 million and 0.92 for the season 47 premiere on Oct. 2. The bump marked the first time in several years that episode two has outdrawn the season premiere of the long-running NBC late night show, per THR.

SNL knows what they're doing, and Kim said it best. "I'm so used to having 360 million followers watching my every move, and how many people watch SNL? Like 10 million? Tonight is just a chill, intimate night for me." This news originated on The Wrap.