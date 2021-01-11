Fans aren't really into the idea of Nicole Kidman playing Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's I Love Lucy movie. Instead, fans want Debra Messing to take on the role. It was just announced that Kidman and Javier Bardem are in talks to play Ball and Desi Arnaz in Sorkin's Being the Ricardos. The movie takes place during one week of production of the I Love Lucy sitcom as Arnaz and Ball run into a crisis that could derail their relationship and their careers. Now, the fancasting has begun, and Kidman isn't anywhere near the top pick.

Debra Messing previously took on the role of Lucille Ball in an episode of Will & Grace. Social media immediately got excited over the idea of Messing taking on the role in a future biopic because of how good she was. Messing has been compared to Ball for most of her career, and not just because of her red hair and facial features. The two comedians are also known for the physical comedy, and I Love Lucy fans want her to take over for Nicole Kidman in Becoming the Ricardos. Messing had this to say about the influence that Lucille Ball had on her career.

"I grew up in East Greenwich, R.I., which I refer to, at least when I was growing up, as the rural suburbs. I lived on four acres of land and we played Gilligan's Island outside around a swamp. That was what we did for fun. And we would go next door and watch the horses being born. So it was an incredibly small-town experience, and the TV was my life, being able to sort of escape into other worlds. And it was I Love Lucy that just literally lit me up. Obviously I have many other people who have inspired me over the years - Carol Burnett, there's just a long list - but Lucille Ball is far and away the one for me that I just have this emotional attachment to."

One person on Twitter does not mince words with his opinion on Being the Ricardos. "Seriously. Pick up the goddamn phone and call Debra Messing right f***ing now." Others agree that Nicole Kidman is a great actress, but just not the right choice to portray Lucille Ball. Another fan says, "Lucille Ball was all about comedic, almost elastic, facial expressions. And while Nicole Kidman is multi-talented and beautiful, she... well... can't move her face." It's pretty clear that social media doesn't think that Kidman is the right choice for the role.

If I Love Lucy fans keep this up, we could very well see Debra Messing fancasted in Becoming the Ricardos. It happened with Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian when Star Wars fans started talking about how perfect Rosario Dawson would be to play the character in the live-action setting. Plus, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are only in talks at the moment. Cate Blanchett was originally in talks to take on the role of Lucille Ball, but apparently those talks fell through. Another fan says, "I love Nicole till the end but Debra Messing is so good for it and I will DIE ON THAT HILL!"

As of this writing, Debra Messing has yet to respond to her fancasting in Becoming the Ricardos. With that being said, some I Love Lucy fans aren't into Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz and think that The Rise of Skywalker star Oscar Isaac would be the perfect choice, since he has shown off his comedic side on more than one occasion. In addition to Debra Messing, social media has also brought up Isla Fisher to take over for Nicole Kidman in Becoming the Ricardos. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce Becoming the Ricardos casting. You can check out some support for Debra Messing below.

Debra Messing was robbed. https://t.co/jD4gsp8DpZ — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) January 11, 2021

Seriously. Pick up the goddamn phone and call @DebraMessing right fucking now. pic.twitter.com/gGSICNvx4C — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 11, 2021

In my opinion...Nicole Kidman is an awesome actress...but Debra Messing would be perfect to play Lucille Ball. pic.twitter.com/7JtvVhPAQ7 — Rebecca (@myfabulousfind1) January 11, 2021

Cmon Aaron Sorkin @AmazonStudios - Nicole Kidman is NOT RIGHT FOR THIS PART. Debra Messing was born specifically to play this part. She can play comedy AND drama...Nic cannot. Plus LOOK AT DEBRA!!👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/GYGKRQ0JPw — The Kryptonian (@wearingacape) January 11, 2021

No offense, but Nicole Kidman? Really?! pic.twitter.com/XoIfClYd5M — Wear a mask!😷💙🌊 (@RosaRF) January 11, 2021

This is a joke, right? Debra Messing is the only choice to place Lucy. She's funny and has the chops to p lay a legend.



Nicole Kindman isn't even remotely funny. And, her American accent is awful. pic.twitter.com/lsbSnRh3Dc — Jennifer Taylor 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇲 (@JenTayVA) January 11, 2021

ONLY CHOICE FOR LUCY = DEBRA MESSING.



I'm not arguing. https://t.co/hJN6HrZmIG — Luvvie is the #ProfessionalTroublemaker (@Luvvie) January 11, 2021

But... @DebraMessing would be the perfect Lucille Ball.



Red hair, comedic timing, whole feel. All there. https://t.co/HQUGroZlnw — Luvvie is the #ProfessionalTroublemaker (@Luvvie) January 11, 2021

Ah yes Nicole Kidman, an actress known for her extremely expressive face. Great pick. Definitely makes sense. https://t.co/Qh50CNRMoV — Niccole Thurman (@niccolethurman) January 11, 2021

please don’t tell me they booked nicole kidman and are expecting her to do a new york accent pic.twitter.com/ZHxgdhFLCB — annabel (@mouthofbIood) January 11, 2021

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem when Isla Fisher & Oscar Isaac are sitting right there... pic.twitter.com/KlZXhCYoPu — JS (@jamesshank) January 12, 2021

2021 please let me rest https://t.co/X2X5kgo0Wi — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 11, 2021

When I think Lucille Ball, I think Nicole Kidman — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) January 12, 2021

Debra Messing when Nicole Kidman booked the I Love Lucy remake pic.twitter.com/iWblu5me2l — Caroline Ullman (@carole_00) January 11, 2021

I like Nicole Kidman as a actress and surviving marriage to Tom Cruise. But when I think of Lucille Ball she doesn't come to mind. pic.twitter.com/uboK8MeBYo — Town and Country Web Soap (@bredrew2) January 11, 2021

Lucille Ball was a very expressive actor and Nicole Kidman hasn’t moved her whole face since Practical Magic pic.twitter.com/6ozIwPnhj1 — deanna (@denisehuxtables) January 11, 2021

Nicole Kidman playing Lucille Ball directed by Aaron Sorkin. pic.twitter.com/7jDUNUHvmH — ashley (@littlegnome16) January 11, 2021

This Nicole Kidman remake of I Love Lucy is crazy pic.twitter.com/QBnnpl1a1a — Subhah (@Subhah) January 12, 2021

I have and loved it as kid. But Nicole Kidman should not being playing Lucille Ball as directed by Aaron Sorkin. It'll be such a mess and so bad. 😂 — ashley (@littlegnome16) January 11, 2021

Nicole Kidman has a lane and doing Lucille Ball ain't part of it. — Jay (@ColourMe_Jay) January 11, 2021

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem? That is some Dadaist casting. — Connor Bible (@bibliomania94) January 11, 2021