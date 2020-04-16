A new trailer has been released for Debt Collectors. This comes from the folks at Samuel Goldwyn Films and serves as a sequel to another under-the-radar action movie, 2018's The Debt Collector. Action star Scott Adkins headlined the original and is back for more in the follow-up, which reteams him with director Jesse V. Johnson (Triple Threat, Avengement). Based on what we're seeing in this first trailer, this looks like it could be the action movie fix many of us have been searching for during quarantine.

The trailer opens up with an impressive bar fight, in which, Scott Adkins easily takes out an entire group of riled up patrons. When an old friend turns up, they decide to partner up for a seemingly simple mission that takes them to Las Vegas. Unfortunately, things get complicated from there and it leads to more brawling, shootouts and even a boxing match. There are a lot of classic mismatched duo beats in here. A lot of what is being presented feels familiar, but looks surprisingly well done for something not produced by a major studio.

That probably won't come as a surprise to anyone familiar with Scott Adkins. He is unquestionably one of the more impressive fight choreographers in the business right now. Sadly, he's been relegated to small roles in big movies like Doctor Strange, Zero Dark Thirty and The Expendables 2 that have largely wasted his talents. It's in projects like this where he gets a chance to shine. Not for nothing, but The Debt Collector does have an 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. And, for those who wish to catch up, it's currently streaming on Netflix.

Jesse V. Johnson directed the first movie and returns for the sequel. Johnson also co-wrote the screenplay with Stu Small. The cast includes Louis Mandylor, Vladimir Kulich, Mayling Ng, Louie Ski Carr, Charity Collins and Marina Sirtis. Ehud Bleiberg and Deborah Del Prete serve as producers, with Nicholas Donnermeyer, Scott Adkins and Charles Arthur Berg on board as executive producers.

Debt Collectors centers on French (Scott Adkins) and Sue (Louis Mandylor) who are working together to chase down various lowlifes who owe money to their boss, Tommy. They two are sent to Las Vegas on a mission to collect from a dirty casino owner, who Sue happens to have a romantic history with. Meanwhile, a notorious drug kingpin sets out to kill French and Sue to avenge his brother's death. Facing danger from every which way, the pair are forced to fight their way out of an explosively dangerous situation.

With movie theaters shut down right now, options are somewhat limited for those who want something new. While it may not be a massive summer blockbuster, this may help fill the void for the time being. Debt Collectors is set to arrive on VOD on May 29 from Samuel Goldwyn Films. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.