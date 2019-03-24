Dee Wallace recently reunited with her children from E.T. and Cujo, and shared a photo of the meeting online. In a photo posted to her official Twitter account, Wallace poses with E.T. co-star Henry Thomas and Cujo co-star Danny Pintauro at the Spooky Empire convention in Orlando, Florida. "They'll forever be my kids!" Wallace notes in the caption, referring to the times she played the mother to each of these actors when they were children in the classic '80s movies. For fans of both Cujo and E.T., there's just something inherently awesome about seeing all three of these people in the same photo.

Wallace is undoubtedly one of the most legendary scream queens of all time, having appeared in a variety of classic horror movies. One of her most well-known horror roles came in 1983 when she starred as Donna Trenton in Lewis Teague's Cujo. Based on the Stephen King novel, the movie was about a mother and her young son coming under attack from a rabid St. Bernard. Danny Pintauro plays Donna's son Tad in the movie, with the bulk of the entire film focusing on Donna doing her best to keep her son alive. The movie is filled with tense and harrowing moments, and Donna Trenton is certainly one of Wallace's most defining roles.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is of course one of the most beloved movies of all time, and features Wallace in one of her most iconic roles. In the classic Steven Spielberg movie, an extraterrestrial befriends a young boy named Elliot, played by Henry Thomas. Of course, Wallace co-stars as his mother Mary. The movie is considered by many to be one of the greatest movies of all time, and it's impossible to imagine anyone other than Wallace in that role. She worked so well with Henry Thomas in the classic movie, and it's endearing to see the two of them together once again now that Elliot is all grown up.

We'll soon see Wallace back in horror movies soon enough, as she was recently cast as the lead for the upcoming slasher movie 13 Fanboy. Written and directed by Friday the 13th Part V star Deborah Voorhees, the movie will have Wallace playing a fictionalized version of herself. It tells the story of a homicidal maniac who's deathly obsessed with horror movies and especially the Friday the 13th series, and begins killing off many real-life genre stars. Corey Feldman has also been announced to appear in the movie, along with Friday the 13th franchise stars Kane Hodder, C.J. Graham, Judie Aronson, Thom Mathews, Tracie Savage, Ron Sloan, Carol Locatell, Jennifer Banko, and many more.

It seems more and more celebrities are becoming more active in the convention community, allowing for awesome reunions such as this. Wallace has been a mother to many different actors throughout her lengthy movie career, but these two are perhaps who fans think of first when thinking of Wallace as an on-screen mother. It's certainly awesome to see all three together in one photo, and you can see Dee Wallace's tweet of the amazing image below.