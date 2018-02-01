If audience interest is any indication, Deep Blue Sea 2 should be a big hit when it finally arrives on Blu-ray and DVD later this year. But sometimes, the trailer gets all the attention yet no one really wants to watch the whole thing. Two minutes is enough. Whichever side you fall on when it comes to Deep Blue Sea 2, we now have the full Blu-ray and DVD details along with an awesome poster that will send chills down your spine and reignite your passion for shark movies.

"When you make sharks smarter, man becomes an endangered species. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment presents Deep Blue Sea 2, coming April 17, 2018 to Blu-ray combo pack and DVD."

Building the better shark still isn't a good idea in Deep Blue Sea 2, the long-awaited sequel to the hit theatrical thriller coming this spring from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The feature-length film arrives on Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD and Digital starting April 17, 2018.

In Deep Blue Sea 2, shark conservationist Dr. Misty Calhoun (Danielle Savre) is invited to consult on a new, top secret project run by pharmaceutical billionaire Carl Durant (Michael Beach). She believes the project, performed at a remote, sea-based facility, focuses on extracting shark antibodies to help work toward cures for human diseases. However, Dr. Calhoun is shocked to learn that the company is using unpredictable bull sharks as its test subjects, and Durant has bio-engineered a shiver of highly intelligent, super-aggressive bull sharks. When science meddles with the time-tested process of nature and nurture, the outcome can be deadly.

Deep Blue Sea 2 will be available on Blu-ray Combo Pack ($24.98 SRP) and DVD ($19.98 SRP), as well as Digital. The Blu-ray Combo Pack features the film in hi-definition, a standard definition DVD and a digital version of the film. The DVD features the movie in standard definition. Deep Blue Sea 2 is rated R for creature violence and gore, and language. The film is directed by two-time Independent Spirit Award nominee Darin Scott (Menace II Society, To Sleep With Anger), and written by Hans Rodionoff (Lost Boys: The Tribe) and award-winning writing partners Jessica Scott & Eric Patterson (Another Cinderella Story). Tom Keniston (Sophia Grace & Rosie's Royal Adventure) serves as executive producer, and Tom Siegrist (Santa's Little Helper, The Exorcism of Molly Hartley) is the film's producer.

Deep Blue Sea 2 stars Danielle Savre (Heroes, Boogeyman 2) in the lead role of shark conservationist Dr. Misty Calhoun; Rob Mayes (John Dies at the End, Mistresses) as Trent Slater, a highly decorated ex-Navy SEAL; and Michael Beach (Third Watch, The 100, upcoming Aquaman) as Carl Durant, a big pharma billionaire with questionable ethics. Rounding out the cast is Nathan Lynn (Outlander) as tech expert Aaron Ellroy, Kim Syster (Sterlopers) as neurobiologist Leslie Kim, and Jeremy Jess Boado (House Party: Tonight's the Night) as clinical neurophysiologist Daniel Kim.

Deep Blue Sea 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to Deep Blue Sea (1999), the Renny Harlin-directed thriller that featured Thomas Jane, Samuel L. Jackson, Saffron Burrows and LL Cool J in a film where shark research went similarly awry. The film finished its theatrical run with a robust $164 million in worldwide box office. Said Mary Ellen Thomas, WBHE, Vice President, TV Marketing, Family & Animation.

"Deep Blue Sea 2 is a true sequel, staying within the mythology of the original film, and taking the next step in the evolution of the sharks ... and their human counterparts. This time, there's more perspective from the sharks, giving greater personality to the 'villains' in this film. It's a thrill ride that will keep the audience guessing throughout."

Special features include Returning to the Deep: The Making of Deep Blue Sea 2 (Featurette): Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew of Deep Blue Sea 2 as they film the highly-anticipated sequel. Deep Blue Sea 2: Death by Shark (Featurette): In this wildly fun featurette, the cast and crew of Deep Blue Sea 2 discuss their characters' demise and the jump-out-of-your-seat moments in the film. Deep Blue Silliness (Gag Reel): A collection of fun outtakes and bloopers from the feature film showcasing the cast and production team. Deleted Scenes: A few filmed moments that didn't make the final cut of Deep Blue Sea 2. But we know you still want to see them. You can watch the full trailer, alongside the poster courtesy of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.