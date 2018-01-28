The first trailer for Deep Blue Sea 2 has finally arrived. The Deep Blue Sea is the true definition of what it means to be a cult classic in the best of ways and there have been talks of a sequel for years. Unfortunately, nothing ever really materialized. Until now that is. Warner Bros. has stepped up and produced the movie, which is heading straight to DVD and Blu-ray and not getting any sort of theatrical release. At least as far as we know. Now, we have the first Deep Blue Sea 2 trailer to deliver the spectacular B-movie shark action you've been wanting for nearly two decades.

Deep Blue Sea 2, centers on shark conservationist Dr. Misty Calhoun, who's invited to consult on a top-secret project run by pharmaceutical billionaire Carl Durant, played by Michael Beach. She is shocked, as we see in the trailer, to learn that the company is using the unpredictable and highly aggressive bull sharks as its test subjects. As you'll recall, the original movie centered on mako sharks. This turns out to be a bad idea and a whole lot of violence ensues. It was also confirmed in December that this will be an R-rated sequel.

Save for the fact that this movie is using bull sharks and not mako sharks, it actually looks, based on the footage, much more like a remake than an actual sequel. There seems to be many similar story beats and the plot, which sees the sharks attack the facility, forcing the humans to have to escape, is almost identical to the original Deep Blue Sea. However, Matt Bierman, creative executive for Warner Bros, did say that Deep Blue Sea 2 is a "true sequel" in an interview from last year.

"We are a true sequel. We wanted to keep to the spirit of Deep Blue Sea and why people love it. The research that was used on the sharks in Deep Blue Sea 2 comes from the mythology and story line of the first movie. We have given the lead shark a personality and hope the fans will embrace that as it really helps the storytelling and the narrative in a way that first one didn't. Deep Blue Sea 2 has a slightly slower build but once the rubber band snaps things go boom really quickly!"

This is far from the first we've heard of a sequel to Deep Blue Sea. It was revealed last year that Mega Shark Versus Giant Octopus director Jack Perez was hired by Warner Bros. to write a script for a sequel some time ago. His sequel was quite elaborate and would have seen weaponized sharks. It also sounded quite expensive, which is why the studio probably passed. Instead, it looks like we may be getting a low-budget remake disguised as a sequel, which started production in July 2017. And just to think, Deep Blue Sea 2 almost didn't happen.

Deep Blue Sea was originally released in 1999 and, though not a critical success, it made $164 million at the box office. Though, the $60 million budget prevented it from being a big moneymaker for the studio. Currently, Deep Blue Sea 2 does not have an exact release date. Be sure to check out the Deep Blue Sea 2 trailer, courtesy of the IGN YouTube channel, for yourself below.