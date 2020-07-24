Warner Bros. brought the shark goods to [email protected] Deep Blue Sea 3, the next installment in the underwater franchise, held a panel featuring the cast and filmmakers, with the sequel set to debut next week. To celebrate the release, and this year's online version of San Diego Comic-Con, they have gathered together virtually to discuss the action and all the terror, as well as showcase the opening scene along with three other clips, which give us a look at the smart shark carnage ahead.

The panel includes several clips from Deep Blue Sea 3. First up, the opening scene from the sequel was showcased. A second clip features a tense confrontation with a Great White shark. We also get a clip that focuses more on the new characters, which also helps set up the conflict. We were treated to another shark-filled clip with enhanced sharks from the previous entry eating Great Whites.

Deep Blue Sea 3 serves as the follow-up to 2018's Deep Blue Sea 2, which was itself a sequel to the 1999 cult hit Deep Blue Sea. The upcoming sequel will be the topic of discussion between the movie's stars Tania Raymonde (Lost, Goliath), Nathaniel Buzolic (The Vampire Diaries, Hacksaw Ridge), Emerson Brooks (MacGyver), Bren Foster (The Last Ship) and Reina Aoi. Director John Pogue (The Quiet Ones) and screenwriter Dirk Blackman (Outlander) will also be along for the ride. Sharknado franchise director Anthony Ferrante is set to moderate the panel, which will include clips from the movie. The panel is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. PT.

The latest installment in the franchise centers on marine biologist Emma Collins who, along with her crew, has set up a mid-ocean laboratory over a sunken island town. They are observing the first known Great White mating area. However, the enhanced Bull Sharks that escaped in the previous movie are also there, and they have the evolutionary goal of cross-breeding with Great Whites. The mission's proprietor Richard Lowell believes that the Bull Sharks contain the key to intelligence enhancement, which he intends to sell for personal gain. Now, Emma and her crew are trapped on the crumbling town mere feet over the ocean, caught between predators above and below the water.

Typically the largest pop culture event of the year, San Diego Comic-Con was not able to proceed as planned in 2020. Like many major events, it became impossible to safely have thousands of people gather in downtown San Deigo. Instead, the organizers have managed to put together an online version of the festivities called Comic-Con-At-Home. The benefit being that anyone with an internet connection can join in, as opposed to having to make the trip in person.

Warner Bros. toyed around with the idea of doing a sequel to Deep Blue Sea for years, but never managed to hammer down the right idea. Now, they seem to have some momentum on their side. So we may well have more of these to look forward to in the future. But let's not get ahead of ourselves just yet. Deep Blue Sea 3 is set for release on digital starting July 28, with the Blu-ray/DVD set to follow on August 25. Be sure to check out the full panel for yourself. We'll be covering the event throughout the weekend, so be sure to keep up with our coverage of [email protected].