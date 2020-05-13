Lovers of shark movies have something to look forward to in the relatively near future as Deep Blue Sea 3 is swimming our way. One could be forgiven for not realizing that Deep Blue Sea 2 already happened, as the direct-to-video sequel was released in 2018 and, pardon the pun, but it failed to make much of a splash. It did, however, encourage Warner Bros. to make yet another sequel, which has officially by given an R rating the Motion Picture Association of America.

Per the MPAA, Deep Blue Sea 3 has been "Rated R for some violence, bloody images, and language." This signifies that the sequel has indeed been completed. We first heard that the sequel was in the works in August of last year, which makes for something of a quick turnaround. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is listed as the distributor. However, the initial report indicated that the movie could be heading straight to Netflix. That hasn't been firmed up yet, but a streaming release would make sense for a sequel such as this.

With the movie finished, we should expect it to arrive soon. IMDB, it's worth noting, has the release date set for July 28, but that has yet to be confirmed by Warner Bros. Either way, it's in the can and likely heading our way before long. John Pogue (Quarantine 2, The Quiet Ones) directed the movie, with Dirk Blackman (Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans) penning the screenplay. The cast is said to include Nathaniel Buzolic, Emerson Brooks, Siya Mayola, Brashaad Mayweather and Bren Foster.

Plot details, for the time being, are kept under wraps. Though, provided what we've seen in the first two installments, we can safely assume it will center on smart sharks wreaking havoc on a group of smart humans. It wasn't billed as a remake, but Deep Blue Sea 2 followed many of the same beats as the original. It didn't, however, find much in the way of praise, as it holds a big fat 0 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, to go along with an 11 percent audience rating. One can only hope things improve a bit in that department this time around.

Deep Blue Sea, directed by Renny Harlin, was released in 1999. It became a solid hit, earning $164 million at the global box office against a $60 million budget. It has, in the years since, earned its place among the pantheon of great shark movies, landing somewhere underneath Steven Spielberg's Jaws. For years, Warner Bros. couldn't quite figure out what to do with the property, weighing out several options for a sequel before director Darin Scott delivered 2018's follow-up. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further updates on Deep Blue Sea 3 come our way, such as a trailer and/or official release date. This news comes to us via FilmRatings.com.