The first trailer for Deep Blue Sea 3 has arrived. This serves as a follow-up to 2018's direct-to-video sequel, which played out a great deal like a remake of the original. Now, director John Pogue is taking a crack at the shark-centric franchise to bring us another home video installment this summer. As we can see from the trailer, the sequel will finally be taking things in an entirely new direction.

We open with a shot of several sharks swimming in the water up to an island, which we come to learn is an abandoned fishing village that is now being used as a scientific outpost of sorts to study sharks. After several people disappear, these scientists venture out to investigate and, as one might guess, it doesn't go well. A group of smart sharks begins picking them off, which leads to lots of action. Based on what we're seeing here, it seems the movie is going to earn its R-rating. The trailer boasts the following tagline.

"The more we mess with nature, the harder it bites back."

John Pogue previously directed Quarantine 2: Terminal, as well as 2014's The Quiet Ones. The cast includes Tania Raymonde, Nathaniel Buzolic, Emerson Brooks, Bren Foster and Reina Aoi. Dirk Blackman (Underworld: Rise of the Lycans) penned the screenplay. Previously, it was rumored that this movie would be going straight to Netflix. It appears that isn't going to be the case, as Warner Bros. reveals at the end of the trailer that it has a digital and Blu-ray release planned.

Deep Blue Sea 3 centers on Emma Collins, a respected marine biologist, and her crew. They have set up a laboratory in the middle of the ocean over a sunken island town where they are observing the first known Great White mating area. However, the genetically enhanced Bull Sharks that escaped in the previous movie are also there with their own evolutionary goal, as they intend to cross-breed with the bigger, faster Great Whites. The mission's patron, Richard Lowell, believes that the Bull Sharks contain the key to intelligence enhancement, which he aims to use for financial gain. Now, Emma and her crew are trapped on the crumbling village mere feet over the ocean, caught between predators above and below the water.

Deep Blue Sea was originally released in 1999 and became a solid hit earning $164 million at the box office. Warner Bros. had been developing a sequel for years but it took quite some time to finally get it off the ground, ultimately finding its way to release a couple of years ago, with Darin Scott (House Party: Tonight's The Night) in the director's chair. Deep Blue Sea 3 is set to via digital platforms on July 28, with the Blu-ray/DVD release set to follow on August 25. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself from the Warner Bros. Entertainment YouTube channel.