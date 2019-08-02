Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are circling a movie together. The project in question is an adaptation of the novel Deep Water which, in itself, given the acclaimed nature of the source material, is enough to pique the interest of cinema lovers. However, the potentially big thing is that director Adrian Lyne, who hasn't made a movie since 2002's Unfaithful, is set to helm the adaptation, which appears to be coming together rather quickly.

According to a new report, both Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are set to star together as the married couple at the center of the story in Deep Water. New Regency is behind the project and is set to fully finance. Adriane Lyne is expected to get cameras rolling in November, assuming all of the pieces fall into place. The indication is that's going to happen. Zack Helm (Stranger Than Fiction) and Sam Levinson (Euphoria) penned the screenplay, which is adapted from Patricia Highsmith's novel of the same name.

Deep Water centers on a couple named Vic and Melinda Van Allen. They have a loveless marriage, which is held together only by a dicey arrangement. In order to avoid a messy divorce, Melinda is allowed to take any number of lovers as long as she does not desert her family. Vic, at one point, unable to suppress his jealousy, tries to win back his wife by asserting himself via a tale of murder, which starts out as fiction but soon becomes reality.

As for Ben Affleck, he too has been bouncing back since Justice League, which served as the unceremonious end to his career as Batman. He recently signed on to star in Ridley Scott's latest, The Last Duel, alongside his Good Will Hunting co-star and friend Matt Damon. He's also got a slew of other projects cooking, not the least of which is his return to working with Kevin Smith in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Ana de Armas, meanwhile, has been on the rise in a big way. She's currently filming James Bond 25 and is also set to portray Marilyn Monroe in Blonde for Netflix, as well as having a role in Rian Johnson's Knives Out. Armas is known for her roles in Blade Runner 2049 and War Dogs.

Adrian Lyne originally set the project up back in 2013 with Fox 2000 and has been trying to get it made ever since. When New Regency stepped in, it was given new life. Lyne, known for his work on thrillers such as Fatal Attraction, Indecent Proposal and 9 1/2 Weeks, as well as the original Jacob's Ladder, is a well-respected filmmaker. Yet, he's been out of the game since 2002. With a top-notch cast, he may well be making a welcome comeback. Garrett Basch, Steven Zaillian, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Anthony Katagas and Arnon Milchan are all on board to produce. This news was first reported by Deadline.