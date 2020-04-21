It's almost May. And that means it's time to start thinking about Mother's Day. Maybe you can't spend this year's holiday with the one you love the most, due to stay-at-home orders still being in place throughout the country. But that doesn't mean you can't get your mother on Zoom for a good old fashion watch party. And what better to watch on Mother's Day than the original Hulu series Into the Dark?

Especially when May's episode is completely devoted to Mother's Day. Though, this month's episode is putting a very dark spin on the most maternal of all holidays. Today, we have a look at the latest episode of Into The Dark with a trailer for Delivered. And it's sure to scare those flowers out of the vase and onto the floor. Ever wanted to make your mom scream bloody murder on Mother's Day? Delivered is your chance to do just that.

Check out the new trailer for Into the Dark's May episode, Delivered! In the Hulu series' Mother's Day installment, a pregnant woman's life is upended when she realizes someone close to her has darker plans for her and the baby.

The Wind director Emma Tammi is behind this spooky new Into the Dark episode. And she has assembled one heck of a cast to help bring home the scares. Napoleon Dynamite star Tina Majorino is headlining the episode. She is joined by Natalie Paul (The Sinner), Michael Cassidy (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), and Micah Parker (Wait).

In partnership with Blumhouse Television, Into The Dark is a monthly horror event series from prolific, award-winning producer, Jason Blum's independent TV studio. Each feature-length installment is inspired by a holiday and features Blumhouse's signature genre/thriller spin on the story.

Into the Dark is currently streaming its second season. It kicked off these new episodes way back in October with the Halloween themed Uncanny Annie. In November, we got the Thanksgiving themed episode Pilgrim. And December's episode tackled Christmas Bonuses with the episode A Nasty Piece of Work. January brought the New Year's Eve themed episode Midnight Kiss. And for February we got the Valentine's day centric My Valentine. The March episode took a look at beer crawls on Saint Patrick's Day with Crawlers. The previous episode that aired May 3 took on Easter with the monster sequel Pooka Lives. The June episode hasn't been announced just yet.

While Season One did feature a few different holidays than what we're getting this time around, Hulu and Blumhouse already did Mother's Day before with the 2019 episode All That We Destroy. In an attempt to prevent her son from becoming a serial killer, a geneticist creates clones in order to allow him to repeatedly experience the same murder.

You can check out new images from Delivered along with the first trailer. It sure does look like a fun way to celebrate Mother's Day. This Into the Dark episode will have its official streaming premiere on Friday, May 8, just two days before Mother's Day on May 10.