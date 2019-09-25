Demi Moore is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to shedding details about her sex life in her new memoir Inside Out, but former lovers and Two and a Half Men co-stars Jon Cryer and Ashton Kutcher suggest not to believe everything you read.

In the book, Moore claimed she took Cryer's virginity while the two were working together on No Small Affair, which was Cryer's first movie role. "Jon fell for me in real life, too, and lost his virginity to me while we were making that movie," Moore writes. She would also suggest she then felt guilty for taking "what could have been such an important and beautiful moment from him."

For better or for worse, Jon Cryer has since weighed in on Moore's claim to clarify that it's not particularly accurate. In fact, Cryer says he actually lost his virginity in high school prior to meeting Moore, though he does offer an explanation as to why the actress may have believed she was his first lover. He also makes it clear there's still no love lost for Moore and he wishes her all the best. Here's Cryer's response which was posted to his Twitter account.

"Well, the good thing about this is she doesn't have to feel bad about it anymore, because while I'm sure she was totally justified making that assumption based on my skill level (and the stunned look on my face at the time), I had actually lost my virginity in high school. But she's right [about] the other part, I was over the moon for her during a very troubled time in her life. I have nothing but affection for her and not a regret in the world."

Of course, Moore's relationship with Ashton Kutcher is much more well-known, as the pair were married from 2005 to 2013. At the time of their divorce, it was reported the marriage had ended as a result of an affair Kutcher had with a younger woman. In Moore's book, the actress details how she first learned of Kutcher's infidelity when the other woman went public with the affair, claiming Kutcher had immediately admitted his part in it when Moore had confronted him. Also in the book, Moore details her mental struggles with constantly trying to keep her marriage exciting for her much-younger husband, which includes feeling pressured to engage in threesomes with him, along with other relationship issues.

Taking exception to Moore's depiction of him in the memoir, Kutcher has seemingly offered his own response on Twitter, but he's keeping things much more vague than Cryer. "I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it," Kutcher writes. This seems to suggest his first thought was to respond with something a bit more harsh, though he will instead choose to ignore it and focus solely on his wife Mila Kunis and their two children. The actor followed this tweet up with a quote from his father Larry Kutcher, which simply states, "Life is good."

Moore's book Inside Out is currently on sale in bookstores everywhere. Perhaps some of the names involved are taking issue with its content, but it certainly sounds like an interesting read. The responses to Moore's claims in Inside Out come to us from Jon Cryer and Ashton Kutcher on Twitter.

Well, the good thing about this is she doesn’t have to feel bad about it anymore, because while I’m sure she was totally justified making that assumption based on my my skill level (and the stunned look on my face at the time), I had actually lost my virginity in high school. https://t.co/amxCUaMUQw — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 24, 2019

But she’s right the other part, I was over the moon for her during a very troubled time in her life. I have nothing but affection for her and not a regret in the world. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 24, 2019

I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it. ❤️ — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 25, 2019

Life is good -Larry Kutcher — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 25, 2019