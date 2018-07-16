Taco Bell is bringing back Nacho Fries for a limited time. That, in itself, is good news. The better, and far crazier news for fans of 90s action movies, is that the fast food chain has decided to promote the return of their Nacho Fries with a fake prequel to Demolition Man. Yes, Taco Bell has given us a glimpse of what happened prior to the events of Sylvester Stallone's 1993 action flick that led to a world in which only one fast food restaurant remains.

The trailer for the unfortunately fake movie is titled Web of Fries II: Franchise Wars and once again brings back Josh Duhamel to star. He was featured in the previous Web of Fries promotion, which played out like a hard-nosed dramatic thriller. This time around, it's his daughter at the center of the action, who is all grown up since we last saw her in the first Web of Fries and she's determined to take down the "Burger People." So, no rat burgers? This trailer offers a glimpse at how Taco Bell became the sole survivor of the so-called "Franchise Wars," as shown in Demolition Man. Taco Bell even includes a synopsis that helps explain things a bit.

"Nacho Fries are back. And so are the sinister 'Burger People,' who'll stop at nothing to protect their salt-and-ketchup monopoly. Now it's up to Clara and a spicy band of cheese sauce-loving rebels to take the starch out of 'Big Fries,' and ensure a more flavorful future for all."

This trailer comes just ahead of San Diego Comic-Con and that's no coincidence. Taco Bell is set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Demolition Man with a pop-up shop at the event called Taco Bell 2032: Demolition Man Experience. The events of the movie take place in the year 2032, hence the name. The experience will be a recreation of the futuristic Taco Bell, as depicted in the movie. Marisa Thalberg, Taco Bell's chief brand officer, offered up a bit of the thinking that went into creating this promotional campaign.

"When you create a fake trailer for a fake movie for a real product that surpasses all expectations of products (and movie trailers), it seems inevitable that you have to create a sequel. And what better way to tease this sequel than pay homage to a real movie's 25th anniversary, one that had a very compelling view of a fictional future?"

Demolition Man, directed by Marco Brambilla, was reasonably well received at the time of its release and was a box office success. In addition to Sylvester Stallone, the movie co-starred Wesley Snipes and Sandra Bullock. Taco Bell 2032: Demolition Man Experience runs from Thursday, July 19 to Saturday, July 21 at San Diego Comic-Con. So, if you're heading to the event and want to get a taste of the future for yourself, that's the place to be. You can check out the Demolition Man prequel trailer, courtesy of the Taco Bell YouTube channel, for yourself below.