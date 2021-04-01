After six years and several major near misses, including sequels to both Alien and RoboCop, director Neill Blomkamp is returning with Demonic, a supernatural thriller which IFC Midnight has now set for release on August 20. Demonic follows a young woman who unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed.

According to IFC Midnight's press release, Demonic stars "up-and-comers Carly Pope (Elysium), Chris William Martin (The Age of Adaline, Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, TV's The Vampire Diaries), and Michael Rogers (TV's Siren, TV's The Blacklist, TV's Supernatural)." The movie was shot in secret during lockdown.

"Neill Blomkamp exploded onto the filmmaking scene with District 9 and has made his mark by creating films that challenge and subvert the genre," IFC Films president Arianna Bocco said. "It's exciting to work together on this highly anticipated new vision, and be immersed in yet another world terrifyingly similar to our own."

"IFC Midnight is an ideal brand for Neill's first foray into supernatural terror to be released theatrically and in other media and we're very confident in the job that Arianna and her team are going to do," added AGC Chairman and CEO Ford.

Written and directed by the District 9 and Elysium helmer Neill Blomkamp, the filmmaker crafted Demonic under the radar after production was forced to pause on the AGC-backed Taylor Kitsch action thriller The Inferno amid the ongoing global situation. Blomkamp filmed Demonic in British Columbia over the summer, with the movie reportedly set to feature "strong sci-fi/supernatural and VFX elements."

Along with Demonic and The Inferno, Blomkamp recently caused fans to erupt into a chorus of cheers when he announced that he is finally working on a sequel to 2009's District 9, a mere 12 years since the alien refugee known as Christopher promised to return in three years at the end of modern sci-fi action masterclass.

It's been over five years since director Neill Blomkamp last lit up the silver screen, and 12 years since the alien refugee known as Christopher promised to return in three years at the end of sci-fi action masterclass District 9. That's a lot of waiting, but finally, Blomkamp has teased the arrival of long, long awaited sequel, District 10, with the filmmaker confirming on social media that he is currently working on the script. "District 10 screenplay also being written by @sharlto @territatchell and I. Its coming..." Blomkamp revealed via social media.

A social commentary sci-fi, District 9 utilizes found footage in the form of fictional interviews, news footage, and video from surveillance cameras, as well as more traditional sequences, to tell the story of an alternate 1982, during which a giant extra-terrestrial spaceship arrives and hovers over the South African city of Johannesburg. The plot focuses on the alien Christopher Johnson and Sharlto Copley's bureaucrat Wikus van der Merwe, and the grim body-horror situation that he finds himself in.

While every Blomkamp movie since District 9 has been less and less well-received, here's hoping that Demonic finds the filmmaker back on form.