District 9 director Neill Blomkamp returns to screens with the mysterious supernatural horror Demonic, and we now have our first trailer. Written and directed by Blomkamp, the filmmaker crafted Demonic under the radar, filming the project in British Columbia, Canada during mid-2020 and amid the ongoing global situation.

“Don’t be scared.”

Here is the exclusive teaser trailer for @NeillBlomkamp’s horror/sci-fi thriller #Demonic. Coming to theaters and @vudufans on August 20th! pic.twitter.com/Aqsct8jw6G — Fandango (@Fandango) June 3, 2021

As the new footage demonstrates, Demonic is set to feature "strong sci-fi/supernatural and VFX elements," and tells the story of a young woman who unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed. While Demonic remains typically mysterious (and thus very creepy) at present, Neill Blomkamp has previously provided some insight into the plot of the movie saying, "The main character is a girl whose been estranged from her mother. During the course of the film she gets sort of reunited with her mother and we learn about some crazy back story that she wasn't aware of. I would say it has a crossover between science fiction and horror."

Neill Blomkamp has filled the cast of Demonic with several up-and-comers, including Carly Pope (Elysium), Chris William Martin (The Age of Adaline, Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, The Vampire Diaries), and Michael Rogers (Siren, The Blacklist, Supernatural). "The cast was a group of people who I really like, everything coming from this feeling of wanting to get people to together and shoot something that we were in control of," Neill Blomkamp said of his approach to casting the movie with lesser-known talent. "It made me look through the catalog of actors that I had worked with [on] our experimental Oats Studios YouTube stuff. I worked with Carly Pope on a few Oats pieces so I immediately thought she would be great for female lead. It was a pretty cool close-knit group of friends working on something."

Considering it has now been six years since Neill Blomkamp last graced our screens, IFC Films are just as excited to see the director return as audiences no doubt will be. "Neill Blomkamp exploded onto the filmmaking scene with District 9 and has made his mark by creating films that challenge and subvert the genre," IFC Films president Arianna Bocco said. "It's exciting to work together on this highly anticipated new vision, and be immersed in yet another world terrifyingly similar to our own."

"IFC Midnight is an ideal brand for Neill's first foray into supernatural terror to be released theatrically and in other media and we're very confident in the job that Arianna and her team are going to do," added AGC Chairman and CEO Ford.

Since exploding onto screens back in 2009 with the sci-fi action masterclass District 9, Blomkamp has had several high-profile near misses including sequels to both Alien and RoboCop. Following the release of Demonic, Blomkamp is due to finally return to the world of District 9 with the highly anticipated District 10. The director recently teased the arrival of long, long awaited sequel, confirming on social media that he is currently working on the script. "District 10 screenplay also being written by @sharlto @territatchell and I. Its coming..." he said.

Here's hoping that Demonic results in a triumphant return for Blomkamp. The movie is due for release in theaters on August 20, 2021, and on video on demand a week later on August 27, 2021.