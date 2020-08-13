Dennis Quaid the cat has been adopted by Dennis Quaid the actor. The Lynchburg Humane Society in Pennsylvania put the black cat up for adoption and named him after the iconic Innerspace actor for reasons that are unclear. According to the shelter's website, Dennis Quaid, the feline, is 6-years old and weighs 13.81 lbs. Quaid the cat cost the actor $79 and he has someone flying out from Los Angeles to go pick up the cat this week so that they can finally be united.

When discussing the recent adoption, Dennis Quaid talked about why he had to do it. "It was really off the wall, but I just couldn't resist. I had to," he says. "I'm out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world." The cat's description on the shelter's site reads: "I may not live up to my dramatic and artistic actor namesake, I'd rather watch his movies with you curled up on the couch." As for believing that it was really Dennis Quaid on the phone to adopt the cat, nobody believed it was him at first. "I was like there is no way this is real, like, someone is pranking us," Danielle Ulmer, Lynchburg Humane Society's Adoption Center Manager says.

Dennis Quaid took a Zoom call with the shelter and his Pet Show podcast cohost, Jimmy Jellinek, to meet Dennis Quaid the cat, while also convincing the shelter that this was a real attempt to adopt the little black cat. "We reached out to the shelter. It took us a while for them to actually believe us," Jellinek said. However, after it was all said and done, the shelter started to think about other names for their animals that may attract others to adopt them. "Maybe they should start naming animals in shelters after different celebrities and see who bites," Quaid joked.

The Lynchburg Humane Society currently has a cat named Jenny From the Block, so they're hoping that Jennifer Lopez will want to come in and get her own cat to share names with. As for black cats, they are often hard to place in homes due to superstitions surrounding them. With that being said, Dennis Quaid doesn't seem to be scared of any superstitions and is looking forward to hanging out with his new feline friend.

Now that there's a cat named Dennis Quaid out in the world, one can assume that a lot of shelters from around the country are going to jump on the bandwagon in order to potentially get some free advertising and find new homes for the sheltered pets. Randy Quaid already sounds like the perfect name for a new cat or dog, so hopefully someone will jump on that next and find Randy a great new home. WSLS News was the first to report on Dennis Quaid the actor adopting Dennis Quaid the cat.