If you've always thought just one rowdy weekend from Dennis Rodman's life in the late 1990s would make for a great story, you'll want to check out 48 Hours in Vegas. Back in 1998 in the midst of that year's NBA Finals, Rodman told Chicago Bulls coach Phil Jackson that he needs just 48 hours in the windy city, a request that the coach grants. What followed that weekend is the subject of 48 Hours in Vegas, an upcoming movie in the works at Lionsgate.

Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Aditya Sood are producing for Lord Miller. Ari Lubet, Will Allegra, and Dennis Rodman will executive produce. The script is from Jordan VanDina, and the description for the movie reads: "Inspired by two whirlwind mythic days in Sin City, Lionsgate's 48 Hours in Vegas will take audiences on Rodman's madcap adventure with his skittish assistant GM and will detail a budding friendship that neither one of them ever thought was possible but will end up solving both of their problems."

In a statement, Nathan Kahane, President of Lionsgate's Motion Picture Group, said, "There's only one Dennis Rodman. In 1998, there was nobody on Earth who'd be more fun - or maybe more dangerous - to party with. And yet that's not even half of who he is. This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know. We could not be more thrilled to be working with Phil, Chris, Aditya, Ari, Will, and Jordan, and above all, Dennis, whose amazing career and life will make for an off-the-wall hilarious yet completely human and emotional movie. You think you know anything about 'The Worm?' Just you wait!"

"Dennis refused to follow the herd," added Lord and Miller. "That is what made him a target and it's also what made him a star. His weekend in Las Vegas is full of fun and hijinks but it is also full of important questions about the way public figures, and workers are treated, especially when their individuality is expressed so vividly."

Rodman, an NBA Hall of Famer, is a five-time NBA champion, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and eight-time All-Defensive Selection. He is among the most controversial players to ever compete professionally in basketball, but for all of his antics off the court, Rodman was a notable talent for the Chicago Bulls during the 1990s. At the time, the team was incredibly popular with Rodman joined by the likes of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Lord Miller recently produced the animated feature The Mitchells vs. The Machines, which is Netflix's biggest animated movie to date. The duo won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and are currently in production on the sequel. Other production credits include 21 and 22 Jump Street and Cocaine Bear, which is currently in production with Elizabeth Banks attached to direct.

Aaron Edmonds and Jorge Alfaro Silva are overseeing 48 Hours in Vegas for the studio. Bonnie Stylides closed the deals for Lionsgate. The company has not yet set a release date and it's unclear when filming will begin. This news comes to us from lionsgate.com|Lionsgate.