Popular restaurant Denny's is preparing for Halloween 2020 in a fitting way. Across the United States, many of the restaurants are open, allowing for 25% capacity, while offering curbside pickup and drive-up ordering. This Halloween marks a special, spooky occasion - a Blue Moon - the first on Halloween night since 1944, and 19 years from the next event in 2039. And because 2020 couldn't get any weirder, Denny's, the creator of the lyrically named Moons Over My Hammy breakfast sandwich, is about to step things up for customers in the Miami, Florida area.

Blue ham? No. Blue eggs? Nah. Blue cheese? Boring. Blue bread for a Blue Moon? Now we’re talking. pic.twitter.com/5fiiadfidn — Halloweeny's (@DennysDiner) October 26, 2020

Denny's is having some fun with the rare celestial event by putting an innovative spin on the Moons Over My Hammy breakfast sandwich by turning the bread blue. For one day only, America's Diner will unveil the very first ever Blue Moons Over My Hammy sandwich that will be exclusively available in select Miami restaurants on October 31st. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like Denny's will be extending this experiment to the rest of the United States.

The Blue Moons Over My Hammy sandwich is available for a limited time while supplies last at 20 Denny's restaurants in the Miami-Dade area. The iconic breakfast item is a ham and scrambled egg sandwich with Swiss and American cheeses on specially created blue sourdough bread, then grilled to toasty perfection. Moons Over My Hammy, inspired by the 1935 jazz song, "Moon Over Miami," has been a Denny's best seller since it was introduced in the early 1990s. You can read a statement from Denny's below.

"Only in 2020 would a Blue Moon coincide with Halloween - so what better way to celebrate than by giving one of our most legendary breakfasts, the Moons Over My Hammy, a little makeover? With Halloween looking very different this year, we took the opportunity to make our world famous sandwich look different as well, and this colorful upgrade gave us an opportunity to have some fun and show our guests that anything is possible in 2020!"

Halloween 2020 is, for the most part, canceled. The public health crisis has put a stop to a lot of things, including trick or treating and costume parties. With that being said, bands, like Mr. Bungle, are performing virtual Halloween shows, Denny's is offering the Blue Moons Over My Hammy sandwich to Miami residents, a Hocus Pocus reunion is taking place the night before Halloween, and Disney+ is dropping The Mandalorian season 2. There are more than a few great options for staying home this year.

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. Denny's has approximately 1,700 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world, though only the Miami-area restaurants will be able to get in on the Blue Moons Over My Hammy breakfast sandwich. You can head over to the official Denny's website to get more information on the Halloween sandwich.