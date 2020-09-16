John David Washington might be impressing critics once again with his mesmerizing performance in Tenet, and the accomplished actor is crediting his famous father for the inspiration. Although the two Hollywood superstars share a last name, the younger Washington has really managed to stand out with his own highly-acclaimed performances. Still, as regaled in a recent issue of People magazine, John notes that his father - the legendary Denzel Washington - continues to inspire him as his "favorite actor" and the absolute best in the business.

"I think the best actor in the industry, in the business, is my father," John tells the publication about his dad Denzel Washington. "I'm inspired by the kind of career he's had and what he's had to do. Again, he's been on the frontline for many years and what he's done with it, with his opportunities, I just am so inspired and continue to be inspired by what he does and how he works and his approach to the craft and the business."

John also credits his mother for continuing to inspire him as well. "Pauletta Washington gives me inspiration.That's my mother, the most consistent person in my life," he said.

Washington family patriarch Denzel is an Oscar-winning actor, picking up a Best Supporting Actor award for Glory along with a Best Actor award for Training Day. He is also very well known for his many other iconic roles portrayed over the course of his career, including Malcolm X in Spike Lee's Malcolm X, Rubin Carter in The Hurricane, Herman Boone in Remember the Titans, and Frank Lucas in American Gangster. Denzel has proven himself to be a true talent behind the camera as a director well, with his 2016 movie Fences earning a Best Picture Oscar nomination. He will next appear alongside Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman in the Netflix Original movie Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Determined to make it based on his own talents, John has admitted that he used to lie about who his father was so that he wouldn't be cast in a project just for being Denzel's son. His breakout role as an actor came in the popular HBO series Ballers, which starred the younger Washington in a lead role as Ricky Jerret. He also starred as Detective Ron Stallworth in the movie BlacKkKlansman, which earned him Best Actor nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards nad the Golden Globes.

In a 2018 interview, Denzel also told People how John managed to find his own way in Hollywood, and the elder Washington couldn't appear to be more proud.

"That's my son, I love my boy and I'm just happy he's his own man, he's independent," Denzel explained. "He's really good at what he does, and the fact that he's been fighting to make his own mark, he didn't want any help from me, I didn't help him get onto Ballers or anything like that."

There are certainly many who would agree that Denzel is one of today's greatest actors, and we all need to be keeping an eye on John as well. You can catch John David Washington on the big screen in Tenet, now playing in select theaters. This news comes to us from People.