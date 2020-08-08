Is Zack Snyder's Justice League bringing back DeSaad? In 2019, the director confirmed that the character had originally been included, but was cut from the final version. Now, it is rumored that Darkseid's servant is arriving in the long awaited trailer for HBO's Snyder Cut to be released at DC Fandome later this month. Darkseid actor Ray Porter previously confirmed that Peter Guinness provided the voice of DeSaad in Snyder's original cut of the movie. This should be pretty big news for DC Comics fans who have been waiting to see the character on the big screen.

The DeSaad news comes to us from Grace Randolph, who was able to see a sneak peek of an early version of the Justice League trailer after recently interviewing Zack Snyder. When asked if she's going to react to the finished version of the trailer, Randolph said, "Yes, I will because I haven't seen rendered. And I will admit at the beginning of the reaction that I've already seen it un-rendered. I wanna see DeSaad's face... I only saw like an outline." DeSaad serves as Darkseid's master torturer and his name refers to Marquis de Sade.

DeSaad was created by Jack Kirby and introduced in the comic books back in 1971. Darkseid corrupted a young and innocent DeSaad by tricking him into believing that his cat had killed his other pet, which was a bird. Darkseid goaded the boy to avenge the cat's death and then manipulates the boy into burying the cat alive. The bird later returned and the boy killed it and left New Genesis to become Darkseid's lackey. The supervillain does not have any superpowers, but he has incredibly strong immunity and is stronger than most humans.

DeSaad is also a master of creating torture devices. Out of the many torture devices that he came up with, "Happyland," is his crowning achievement. It's an amusement park that served as a prison for his victims and it was featured in the comics. However, it will more than likely not make it into Zack Snyder's Justice League when it streams on HBO Max next year. The character has changed a lot over the years and it's not clear exactly which version of the villain that Snyder tapped into, or even how big of a part he'll have when the dust is settled.

Zack Snyder is currently hard at work on his cut of Justice League. With DC Fandome on the way later this month, DC fans are hoping to get a first-look at the newly assembled cut. DC and Warner Bros. have been teasing some pretty big things for the event, which took them out of this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Along with Justice League, fans are also hoping to get some first looks at Matt Reeve's The Batman and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. Gunn has already promised that fans will be in for a treat. The DeSaad news comes to us from the Trailer Track YouTube channel.