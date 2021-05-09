Hard to believe that nearly a decade has passed since we last saw Eva Longoria as her fan-favorite character Gabrielle Solis on the hit TV series Desperate Housewives. But here we are. Over the weekend, Longoria, who won a SAG, People's Choice and Teen Choice Award for the ABC drama, decided to jump back into a red bikini to show that one of the show's most infamous lines about Gabrielle still stands true today.

"Even #20YearsLater, she still knew red was her color. #DesperateHousewives."

The actress would later go onto celebrate mother's day on Instagram with a photo that sees Eva Longoria cuddling her child on an airplane. She had this to say on the holiday this Sunday.

"Happy Mother's Day to all those bad ass moms who are getting it done, day in and day out. I see you, I applaud you and I lift you up today and everyday! And to the baddest of them all, my mama! There's not a day that goes by that I don't thank God for choosing you as my mama! And to my sweet Santi, I'm so honored to be your mama and learn from you everyday! I love you papa!"

Desperate Housewives was a hit the moment it hit the air, becoming almost an instant phenomenon, and making Eva Longoria a household name in the process. The drama ran from 2004 to 2012 on ABC, with Eva Longoria quickly becoming the break out character as Gabrielle Solis. Fans of the show will immediately recognize that Longoria is paying tribute to Desperate Housewives with her bikini post, referencing a famous speech that was used on the show to describe Solis in the comedy-drama.

Eva Longoria's red bikini post has been a hit with social media users. At the time of this writing, the image has gained 344K likes, with plenty of comments. Swimwear designer Melissa Odabash, who crafted the bikini seen in the image, declared, "You are just perfection." After seeing the woman in her two-piece. Beauty entrepreneur Huda Kattan would go onto make the following comment.

"I can't believe this is 20 years apart, how is it possible that you look even more beautiful now?"

Other actresses, such as Kerry Washington and Gabrielle Union, also chimed in, using fire and heart emojis to express their admiration for their contemporary. Marcia Cross, Teri Hatcher and Felicity Huffman starred alongside Longoria on the ABC series, which took flight from Wisteria Lane to inspire the popular reality show Real Housewives. Desperate Housewives has been part of the pop culture lexicon going on two decades.

Desperate Housewives hasn't been revived as a series yet, but don't rule that out, as the title still has a lot of cache in Hollywood. Eva Longoria most recently starred as Dora's mom in the live-action Dora the Explorer movie. She will next be heard providing the voice to Carol Templeton in the delayed animated sequel The Boss Baby: Family Business. The actress also currently has five other projects in the pipeline. This includes directing a movie about the guy who invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos.