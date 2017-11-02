Bloom has released the first-look image of Keanu Reeves and Academy Award Nominee Winona Ryder in Victor Levin's Destination Wedding. This romantic comedy was first announced at the end of August, marking the fourth collaboration for Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder. They first appeared on screen together in the divisive 1992 movie Bram Stoker's Dracula, before reuniting in 2006 with the Philip K. Dick adaptation A Scanner Darkly and 2009's The Private Lives of Pippa Lee. As you can see in this photo, their characters Frank and Lindsay seem to be getting along well, chatting over some wine, but that wasn't always the case.

Destination Wedding tells the story of two miserable and unpleasant wedding guests, both pariahs at this affair, who develop a mutual affection despite themselves. But to act on those feelings would be to trust hope over experience, a foolish choice indeed. Over the course of the weekend and against all odds, they find themselves drawn to one another even as they are repulsed by one another. It isn't clear how far along the story is when this photo was taken, but with the project currently in post-production, perhaps we'll learn more soon, or even get the first trailer soon.

Bloom is selling the international rights to the romantic comedy, which was produced by Sunshine Pictures' Gail Lyon, Elizabeth Dell, and Elevated's Cassian Elwes alongside The Fyzz Facility's Robert Jones and Wayne Marc Godfrey, who have fully financed the project. Victor Levin directs the film from his own original screenplay. The filmmaker made his feature directorial debut with 2014's 5 to 7, which starred the late Anton Yelchin and Berenice Marlohe. He also directed several episodes of Starz's Survivors Remorse and served as a writer and producer on hit shows like Mad Men, Mad About You and Devious Maids.

Both stars have had a career renaissance over the past few years. Keanu Reeves starred in the cult classic John Wick and last year's sequel John Wick Chapter 2, which will lead into the Johhn Wick franchise finale, John Wick Chapter 3. He will also star in the upcoming sci-fi film Replicas, and has been developing Bill and Ted 3 for quite some time. As for Winona Ryder, she returned to reprise her role as Joyce Byers in the smash hit Netflix series Stranger Things for the second season, which debuted last week. This will be her first big-screen project since 2015's Experimenter, where she starred alongside Peter Sarsgaard.

Destination Wedding is currently in post-production, with this first look photo coming on the heels of the American Film Market in Santa Monica, California, where this project will be sold to buyers. It remains to be seen if a trailer will be shown at AFM, or if that will be released to the public either during or after the AFM festivities. At at any rate, you can take a look at this photo below, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, as we wait for more on Destination Wedding.