90s fans, your prayers have been answered as Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder are finally starring in a rom-com together. The first trailer for Destination Wedding has arrived online and puts the Bram Stoker's Dracula stars in a very different situation as two people who detest one another that are stuck attending a wedding together. Here's a brief synopsis for the movie, per IMDB.

"The story of two miserable and unpleasant wedding guests, Lindsay and Frank, who develop a mutual affection despite themselves."

The trailer paints a picture of Keanu Reeves' Frank, who is cynical and sarcastic, alongside Winona Ryder as Lindsay, who isn't having it and still has a bright-eyed view of the world despite having had her fair share of troubles. This very much looks like a prototypical 90s romantic comedy with two stars who were very big and popular in that era. And the trailer even has a bobcat. Or maybe a cougar. Destination Wedding comes from writer director Victor Levin. He doesn't have a ton of experience as a director, but has worked as a writer and producer on shows like Mad About You and Mad Men. here's what he had to say about working with Ryder and Reeves on the movie.

"As a fan, I have such longstanding love for both of them and for their work, so it feels really good to see them together again. And as a filmmaker, I have the benefit of their having known each other for so long. They have superb natural chemistry together, which is so important for a love story."

Both Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder are having something of a career resurgence as of late. Ryder owes her success to Netflix's Stranger Things, which is heading into its third season, while Reeves has had great luck with the John Wick franchise, which just began production on its third and final chapter. This certainly represents a major change in tone from those projects but is something they both appear to be perfectly comfortable with. Victor Levin also talked a bit about how wonderful it was working with both of them together on set.

"Keanu and Winona are stars for a reason: they have huge talent and skill, and they work very hard. But they also keep it fun. They rehearsed their dialogue together, helped each other, made everybody laugh, they were delightful. They are the movie. It's about their characters and the healing power of love and laughter."

Aside from Dracula, the pair has also been featured on screen together in 2006's A Scanner Darkly and 2009's The Private Lives of Pippa Lee. This may not be the kind of thing one must rush to a theater to see, but it feels destined for a weeknight watch on Netflix, or whatever streaming service it inevitably ends up on, in the future. In addition to the first trailer for Destination Wedding, which arrives in theaters on August 24, you can check out an image from the movie, courtesy of People magazine, for yourself below.