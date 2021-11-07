Production company Kinogo Pictures announced that principal photography for their upcoming film Detained has just been finished. It is a part of the psychological thriller genre. No release date has been confirmed at the time of this writing. A first look at the project was revealed. The synopsis for the motion picture described how "the film follows a woman (Cornish) who wakes up in a police interrogation room with no memory of the prior night. The accusations against her may have life-altering implications. However, in this isolated police station, something is not quite right."

Detained has a cast that includes, Abbie Cornish (Amazon's Jack Ryan, Bright Star, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Laz Alonso (Amazon's The Boys, Avatar, Fast & Furious) and is directed by Felipe Mucci (Two Deaths of Henry Baker) who also wrote the script with Jeremy Palmer. Rounding out the cast, the film will co-star Justin H. Min (The Umbrella Academy), John Patrick Amedori (Dear White People), Silas Weir Mitchell (Grimm), Moon Bloodgood (Falling Skies, Code Black), Josefine Lindegaard and Breeda Wool (Mr. Mercedes). Multiple actors involved with the title have experience in the big and small screen. Cornish has been in the critically acclaimed and Academy Award-winning motion picture Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Alonso, meanwhile was a part of the box office successes Avatar and Fast & Furious.

In recent years, many American projects have been filmed across the United States. However, for Detained, the crew decided to work in a more local Hollywood area. Filming for the title took place in Downtown Los Angeles. The time spent on filming was relatively short, as it took place over a 20 day period. Shooting ended on Friday, October 29th.

Producing is being done by Ryan Scaringe (The Djinn, The Boy Behind the Door). Amy Lippens is working as a co-producer. Executive production duties are being undertaken by Monica Sufar, as well as actors Abbie Cornish and The Boys star Laz Alonso. Additionally, Sufar is handling the sales distribution across all territories. A teaser will arrive at AFM.

Authentic Talent and Literary Management is representing Cornish. Strategic and Authentic Talent and Literary Management, along with The Gersh Agency, is representing Alonso.

A description of Kinogo Pictures reads, "Kinogo Pictures is an independent production company based in Los Angeles specializing in clear and unique genre films. The company prides itself on ensuring that it works with an inclusive and eclectic group of individuals both behind and in front of the camera."

While they are a new company, Kinogo is starting to make a name for itself in the film industry. The production entity has finished three motion pictures, which include Useless Humans, The Djinn and The Boy Behind the Door﻿. Useless Humans is a 2020 sci-fi horror comedy. The Djinn is a supernatural horror movie that received positive reviews. Finally, The Boy Behind the Door is a critically acclaimed horror movie that premiered in 2020 on Shudder. For those who do not know, Shudder is a streaming service that specializes in horror. All of the projects were done as a collaboration between themselves and Whitewater Films. Detained is the first psychological thriller film to be produced by the company.

The first look photo of Abbie Cornish in Detained was first published at Screen Daily.