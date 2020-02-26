The sub-genre of video game adaptations is rife with low quality movies, and fans often assume that any flick based on a beloved arcade property will be bad. However, every now and then there is an exception to that rule, and one of the more recent exceptions was Detective Pikachu. Well-received by both critics and audiences alike, Detective Pikachu proved to be an enjoyable adventure set in the world of Pokémon, and not long after seeing the movie, fans were requesting Detective Pikachu 2 to be officially announced. Well, one of the stars of Detective Pikachu, Justice Smith, was asked about the sequel recently and whether audiences should expect it any time soon.

"I wish somebody would tell me something. I have no idea, but I'm keeping my fingers crossed."

Oh, well that's rather disappointing. It sounds like Justice Smith is completely in the dark regarding the future for the Detective Pikachu franchise. Sadly that puts him in the same boat as the rest of us, just waiting to hear whether we will be delving back into this live-action Pokémon world again. Smith was pressed again about possibly knowing more than it seemed, but the young actor simply reiterated his total lack of knowledge about a sequel.

"No, I promise! I wish, I wish I knew."

Well, a promise is a promise so he is likely telling the truth. It certainly sounds like he is, coming across as desperate as fans are to find out about any future Detective Pikachu adventures. The first movie was a star vehicle for Ryan Reynolds, who provided the voice for the titular, small-statured investigator, bringing his quick-talking, fast-quipping shtick and helping the movie become a critical and box office success.

It is this success that should hopefully lead to a sequel eventually being greenlit. Detective Pikachu made $433 million on a $150 million budget, making it a clear success of a blockbuster. Since the moviemaking business is ultimately all about making money, particularly when it comes to big franchise movies like Detective Pikachu, it would certainly be a surprise if Warner Bros. do not press ahead with a sequel despite the first movie's success. Although given the ending of the first movie, any follow-up would require a much greater commitment from Ryan Reynolds.

Whether the studio decide to go ahead with a sequel to Detective Pikachu or not, Justice Smith is going to be kept pretty busy. He will be returning to the world of blockbusters and dinosaurs with the much-anticipated Jurassic World: Dominion, a movie that promises to bring back the entire roster of characters from across the series. Perhaps the Detective Pikachu sequel will happen after that.

Obviously there is no release date for Detective Pikachu 2 as yet, but Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to stomp into theaters on June 11th 2021. This comes to us courtesy of ComingSoon.net.