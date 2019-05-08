The past couple of weeks have been all about Avengers: Endgame at the box office. In its second weekend of release, the latest from Marvel Studios raked in a mighty impressive $147.3 million, good enough for the second-best second weekend ever, easily giving it the number one spot. But the heroes of the MCU may have to surrender the box office crown this weekend, as Detective Pikachu rolls into town, on its way to a potentially big debut. Also looking to capitalize on the Mother's Day weekend crowd will be United Artists' The Hustle, STX's Poms and Fox's Tolkien.

It's going to be a close race for the number one spot, that much is certain. That said, Detective Pikachu, which features Ryan Reynolds as the voice of the titular character and is the first ever live-action movie within the very popular franchise, is tracking for a debut between $50 and $80 million. If it gets closer to the top end of that range, that should be enough to put it at number one for the weekend. The Rob Letterman-directed video game adaptation is currently sitting at a 71 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. As video game movies go, that's pretty good. That could help push it over the edge.

Meanwhile, even if it does come in second place, Avengers: Endgame will be inching ever nearer to becoming the highest-grossing movie of all-time, looking to overtake James Cameron's Avatar ($2.78 billion). As of this writing, the latest from directing duo Joe and Anthony Russo has earned $2.27 billion at the worldwide box office, putting it in the number two spot, just ahead of Titanic. Domestically, in its third frame, it's looking at a take between $65 and $80 million. This will be a big test. If the movie holds its own against Detective Pikachu, that all but ensures it can overtake Avatar. If not, that still might be something of a question mark.

Related: Detective Pikachu TV Trailer Is All About Pokemon Foot Massages & Underwear

While the lion's share of the Mother's Day weekend dollars will go to those two titles, The Hustle won't be totally left out in the cold. The movie stars Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway in what is essentially a new take on Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, from director Chris Addison. The comedy is tracking for a debut of between $9 and $14 million, which should put it in the number three spot. Poms, which centers on a group of women from a retirement community who form a cheerleading squad and stars Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier, Celia Weston and Rhea Perlman, looks to take in between $7 and $10 million. Likely good enough for the number four spot.

Tolkien, Fox's biopic on Lord of the Rings creator J. R. R. Tolkien, inherited by Disney, isn't tracking particularly well and will be lucky to crack $4 million. The late author's estate has made it clear that they don't give this movie their blessing, which certainly doesn't help matters. Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins star. Be sure to check out our full list of weekend box office predictions below and check back with us on Sunday for the weekend estimates. Numbers used for this report were provided by Box Office Mojo.

1 Detective Pikachu 2 Avengers: Endgame 3 The Hustle 4 Poms 5 Long Shot 6 The Intruder 7 Uglydolls 8 Tolkien 9 Captain Marvel 10 Breakthrough