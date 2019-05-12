Avengers: Endgame continues to dominate the North American box office. After scoring its third consecutive number one with $63 million, the movie is now the third highest grossing movie of all time domestically, shooting past Infinity War and Black Panther with $723.4 million. Detective Pikachu's debut wasn't enough to stop Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Globally, Endgame is sitting at $2.4 billion in just three weeks in theaters, which places as the second highest grossing movie of all time worldwide. Avatar's $2.78 billion is the next milestone to beat and it looks like Endgame could go the distance when all is said and done.

The box office debut of Detective Pikachu found the video game movie at number two with an impressive $58 million. Ryan Reynolds voices the iconic Pokémon character in the movie and it has been gathering positive reviews from moviegoers. It was able to get an A- from CinemaScore, while some of the hardcore Pokémon fans aren't sure what to make of it yet. The global box office is where Pikachu is expected to gain a bigger following.

Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway's The Hustle debuted at number three this weekend after bringing in $13.5 million. The comedy is a remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and has been getting mixed reviews from critics. Psychological thriller The Intruder was able to score the fourth spot after earning $6.6 in its second weekend in theaters. The movie stars Michael Ealy, Meagan Good, and Dennis Quaid and has earned $21.3 million globally to date.

Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron's Long Shot fell from number three to number five this weekend. The romantic comedy was able to bring in $6.1 million after falling over 37% from last weekend and has made $22.9 million globally to date. Comedy Poms debuted at number six this weekend after bringing in $5.1 million. Diane Keaton stars as a woman who moves into a retirement community and starts a cheerleading squad.

Family animated movie Ugly Dolls took number seven at the box office this weekend with $3.9 million. The movie has generated only $15.8 million globally since debuting last weekend, which is not a good sign. Drama Breakthrough found itself at number eight after earning $2.4 million, while Tolkien debuted at number nine with $2.1 million. The movie has seen a bit of backlash from the J.R.R. Tolkien estate. And at number ten, in its tenth weekend in theaters is Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel, which was able to earn an additional $1.8 million. To date, the Carol Danvers standalone movie has brought in over $1.2 billion worldwide. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.

