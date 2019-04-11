Detective Pikachu is now less than a month away from hitting theaters and the promotional campaign is starting to ramp up. In honor of the highly anticipated movie, the original starter Pokémon and Mewtwo have gotten the emoji treatment on Twitter. If that wasn't enough, a ton of awesome international character posters have landed too, getting fans pumped for the new movie. Ryan Reynolds, who stars as the voice of Pikachu, has also been out promoting the movie in his own way, including an Inside the Actors Studio parody.

The official Pokémon Twitter account teased the emoji release this morning with clues pertaining to each of the starter monsters and Mewtwo, which were then guessed by the Detective Pikachu Twitter account. The result is five emojis, including Pikachu, Mewtwo, and three original Red and Blue starter Pokémon, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. So far, the response has been good for the emoji promotion, which are currently being shared quite a bit on social media and in turn, promoting the upcoming movie.

The Detective Pikachu character posters obviously feature the main stars of the movie, but they also include fan-favorite characters Psyduck, Bulbasaur, Charizard, Jigglypuff, and Mr. Mime. While the initial response to the movie wasn't as positive as the studio had hoped, that all changed when the first trailer was released and showed the monsters interacting with the real-world. Plus, Ryan Reynolds' voice and personality of Pikachu was something many did not see coming. The cute little mouse has a pretty big attitude and he's sure to solve some mysteries by the time the credits roll, while getting into a little bit of trouble at the same time.

Legendary has done a great job promoting Detective Pikachu and introducing the characters to the real-world. The movie has a solid release date of May 10th, which should give Avengers: Endgame plenty of time to hang out in the number one spot at the box office. Since the first trailer and subsequent trailers were released, many people who wouldn't have considered going to a theater to see Pikachu and his friends are now on board since it looks so bizarre and unlike anything people were thinking of. With that being said, it does have some obstacles ahead of itself.

Video game movies don't really have the best reputation, but Detective Pikachu is clearly doing something different, which should result in some ticket sales. However, are the hardcore old school franchise fans going to be into this live-action adaptation? That remains to be seen, but it seems like everybody is pretty excited about this release. We'll just have to wait and see how the response is when it opens in theaters next month. While we wait, you can check out the new Detective Pikachu emojis below, thanks to the official Pokemon Twitter account. The character posters are also below for your viewing pleasure.

“Acting is behaving truthfully under imaginary circumstances” – Sanford Meisner. Point is, there’s a new Detective Pikachu trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/g9dRTOJHL1 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 25, 2019