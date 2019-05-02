Detective Pikachu cinematographer John Mathieson is "so glad" he turned down the chance to work on Sonic the Hedgehog. The Pokémon franchise is pretty hard to beat, but Sega's little blue hedgehog is pretty iconic in his own right and many video game fans were looking forward to finally seeing a big screen adaptation after years of speculation and rumors. However, once the first teases started to come in, which just showed off the hedgehog's legs, fans knew something was off and they were not into it at all.

Now, Sonic the Hedgehog has been revealed in all of his big screen glory and people are not happy to see him. He vaguely looks like he did in cartoon form or on the box of a video game, with new human teeth, buff legs, and super weird eyes. He's also a bit taller and an alien now. Detective Pikachu cinematographer John Mathieson was originally offered a job on Sonic the Hedgehog, but he turned it down. He had this to say.

"Funny enough, I was offered Sonic the Hedgehog and after watching the trailer I thought I'm so glad we don't look like that."

However, John Mathieson, who has worked on a number of big Hollywood projects over the years, wasn't referring to how Sonic looks in the trailer. Instead, he was being a bit more harsh and discussing how the movie looks as a whole. Mathieson and crew shot Detective Pikachu on film and he is very glad that they did. He explains.

"If all we're talking about is how these two films look, our film is better than Sonic the Hedgehog and I'm sorry, I don't care who I upset by saying that, but I think it looks better. There's no reason why you can't shoot a film like Detective Pikachu or Sonic the Hedgehog on film. If you had, Sonic the Hedgehog would look more realistic. I look at Sonic the Hedgehog and I just go 'yeah whatever.'"

For the average moviegoer, or mainly the kids who are probably the most excited about these two movies, a digital vs. film argument isn't really an issue. It comes down to looking at a recognizable character and Detective Pikachu looks like he does in the cartoons and video games. But, kids aren't really the ones who are throwing shade at Sonic the Hedgehog, it's adults who grew up with the character. Regardless, both movies should do just fine at the box office.

Detective Pikachu hits theaters next week and it's going to have to battle Avengers: Endgame, which may end up becoming the biggest movie of all time when all is said and done. Other than that, it has The Hustle, which really doesn't stand a chance against the Pokémon franchise. As for Sonic the Hedgehog, he doesn't roll into theaters until November and that movie should do well too. The interview with John Mathieson was originally conducted by Newsweek.