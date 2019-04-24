The Detective Pikachu early reactions are in. Interest in the movie has grown quite a bit after the first trailer was released. Before that, Pokémon fans and the general public weren't exactly sure of what to make of the movie with Ryan Reynolds providing the voice for the little yellow thunder rodent. Fans of the franchise and non-fans were surprised to see Reynolds bringing his snark to the lovable little character and now there's a lot of people who want to see the movie all of a sudden. With these positive early reactions, more people will probably end up in theaters on opening weekend next month.

The early Detective Pikachu reactions are here and they're positive. It has been called "pure joy" and one person even deemed it to be "the best video game movie ever made." All of the trailers for the movie have been doing a good job of preparing people for what kind of adventure they'll embark on, but it appears they haven't even done the movie justice. There are often complaints about the best scenes being shown in all of the trailers and that isn't a problem with Detective Pikachu.

As for OG Pokémon fans who were maybe a little unsure of the Detective Pikachu promotional material, there are a ton of shout outs to some pretty obscure bits of hardcore fandom. There are even some tender moments, which may have induced a few tears in these early screenings, so consider yourself warned about that. You might want to smuggle in some tissue from all of the laughing and some possible crying going on.

One early viewer boldly claims Detective Pikachu is "sure to spin off into one hell of a franchise." The franchise has been talked about quite a bit lately, and it looks like those talks are really just beginning. The world of Pokémon is absolutely massive, so one can easily see a franchise blowing up, especially if Detective Pikachu ends up crushing it at the box office. As of right now, the May 10th release date doesn't show any real contenders for a battle, except for the mighty Avengers: Endgame, which hits theaters this week, so the hype will probably have died down by then to give the Pokémon movie a number one debut.

Detective Pikachu also contains a number of surprises, which obviously cannot be discussed here. With so many positive early reactions, it looks like Pokémon fans and non-fans are all going to enjoy the upcoming movie. Hopefully Warner Bros. will continue their entertaining promotional campaign for the movie as the release date gets closer. We know Ryan Reynolds will definitely have some things to say before the movie hits theaters. While we wait, you can check out some SPOILER-FREE early Detective Pikachu reactions below.

I just got out of #DetectivePikachu and my first thought is OMG HOW DID THEY MAKE PIKACHU SO CUTE!!! It completely nails the world of Pokémon, and just seeing their amazing live action creature designs is worth the price of admission. If you love Pokémon, you’ll love this movie. pic.twitter.com/Z7oS42JlDd — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) April 24, 2019

Wow, Detective Pikachu is easily the best video game movie ever made and a real delight for anyone who grew up with early Pokémon. Who ever thought Ryan Reynolds in a furry ball of cuteness can carry a movie deserves a raise. @DetPikachu — David Crow (@DCrowsNest) April 24, 2019

Had a fun time with Detective Pikachu. Silly, heartfelt and chock full of Pokémon, which makes for some great world building in what is sure to spin off into one hell of a franchise. Perfectly suited for fans and non-fans alike. #DetectivePikachu@DetPikachuMovie@joblocom — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) April 24, 2019

It‘s a hit for #DetectivePikachu. Pokemon fans new & old will rejoice in this heartfelt and authentic take on the franchise. @Legendary and @wbpictures have nailed this live-action adaptation. I laughed hard and felt my heart swell. This Pokemon film is just the start! pic.twitter.com/I0R9fSHpfU — Megan Peters (@meganpeterscb) April 24, 2019

My reactions to #DetectivePikachu: so cute! Fun for the whole family! Pokémon obsessives will be pleased, but Poke novices will be able to follow along—and will maybe even get sucked into the whole world. In summary: I want to cuddle Pikachu. — Marah Eakin (@marahe) April 24, 2019

#DetectivePikachu is painfully cute, jam packed with action and will make you wish you lived in the world of #Pokémon more than you probably already do. pic.twitter.com/V33JOkUP3u — Ian de Borja (@iandeborja_) April 24, 2019

#DetectivePikachu is a pure joy from start to finish. It’s a heartfelt, relentlessly charming story filled with excellent worldbuilding. Plenty of deep cuts for #Pokémon fans. There must’ve been a grass-type in the theater because I got surprisingly misty-eyed in parts. pic.twitter.com/LMKp6TG1a1 — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) April 24, 2019

Just saw #DetectivePikachu here in Tokyo and, man, I wish Ryme City was a real place because I really want a Pokémon pal. pic.twitter.com/4cvtG0Uquu — LoTron Prime Dave Trumbore (@DrClawMD) April 24, 2019

I just saw @DetPikachuMovie for the SECOND time and WOW guys. Get hype for this film’s release on May 10 because it is SUCH wild ride. SO fun and so good!! Mind blowing at moments even!! 🤯



THANK YOU WB for inviting me to see it!! #PikaPika ⚡️ #DetectivePikachu#WBpartnerpic.twitter.com/nzQCTKkbq0 — Anna Brisbin ❄️ (@BrizzyVoices) April 24, 2019