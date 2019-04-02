We have a brand new poster for Detective Pikachu. This one comes as the first ever live-action Pokemon movie has reportedly secured a release date in China. The movie will open in the Middle Kingdom at the same time it opens in North America, which means it's going to be a great weekend for Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures. To honor the occasion, this new Chinese poster (as well as a banner version of that very same poster) has made its way online, which features a whole bunch of Pokemon gathered together.

At the center in the background we see Kathryn Newton and Justice Smith, the two human leads, set against the backdrop of Ryme City. In front of them, we have a whole host of Pokemon including Snorlax, Psyduck, Jigglypuff, Snubbull, Charmander, Aipom, Mr. Mime and Ludicolo are all featured on the poster behind Pikachu, amongst others. Noticeably absent is Mewtwo, who is going to be central to the movie's storyline. The trailers have made it clear that this movie is going to be absolutely loaded down with Pokemon from various eras and this poster helps to hammer away that point as well. This is what a great many fans have been waiting a very long time for.

Detective Pikachu Centers on Tim, who is determined to solve the mystery of his missing father. Tim is reluctantly partnered up with a Pikachu that can talk, but only to him. So, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a city-sprawling adventure to unravel the mystery surrounding his father's disappearance. Chasing clues together through the streets of Ryme City, a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokemon live side by side, they encounter a whole slew of Pokemon characters, while also uncovering a shocking plot that could destroy the peaceful co-existence between both species.

Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) is on board, lending his talents as the voice of Pikachu. The human cast includes Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies), Ken Watanabe (The Last Samurai), Suki Waterhouse (Assassination Nation), Rita Ora (Fifty Shades Freed) and Bill Nighy (About Time). Rob Letterman, who previously helmed the first live-action Goosebumps movie, is in the director's chair. He co-wrote the screenplay with Nicole Perlman (Captain Marvel).

The Pokemon franchise has been going very strong for more than 20 years, but we've never had a live-action movie until now. It seems like the timing is right though, as the movie is expected to have a very big opening weekend of $75 million or more, based on early box office tracking. The studio already reportedly has plans for sequels/spin-offs, assuming things go well here. So we could be looking at an entire Pokemon cinematic universe in the years to come. But let's not get too ahead of ourselves just yet. Detective Pikachu is set to hit theaters on May 10. Be sure to check out the new poster from Warner Bros. below.