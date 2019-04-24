We have a brand new poster and featurette from Detective Pikachu to help get Pokemon fans hyped for the first ever live-action movie within the franchise. It's a little hard to believe, but Pokemon has been around for more than two decades and, somehow, has never been brought to life on the big screen outside of animation. That all changes next month and this new video gives us a little taste of what to expect. Specifically, as it pertains to Ryan Reynolds' performance as Pikachu.

Yes, the man behind the Deadpool franchise is toning things down a bit as he's set to play the titular character in Detective Pikachu. So far, the trailers have made Ryan Reynolds' turn as the beloved Pokemon seem like a real highlight and this featurette makes it even more clear that he was the right man for the job. Reynolds had this to say about why he signed on for the gig in the first place and what he tried to bring to the role.

"When I first heard about Detective Pikachu I was excited to do a film that my kids would love and that I could watch with them. Detective Pikachu has got some sass, he's got some serious attitude. He's kind of a larger than life character, and he kinda has to be. He looks like a little yellow coffee ball. I try to bring as much personality out through the character as I possibly can"

Justice Smith, of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom fame, plays the human lead, a young man named Tim who is trying to solve the mystery surrounding his father's disappearance. Tim winds up being the only one who can actually understand Pikachu and, as such, they reluctantly team up to try and solve the case together. Smith had this to add about Ryan Reynolds and the relationship between the characters.

"This contradiction of seeing this cute, cuddly thing have Ryan Reynolds' voice, it's incredible. In Ryme City, humans and Pokemon live side by side as partners. Tim meets Pikachu and slowly starts opening up."

Kathryn Newton (Blockers), Ken Watanabe (The Last Samurai), Suki Waterhouse (Assassination Nation), Rita Ora (Fifty Shades Freed) and Bill Nighy (About Time) round out the cast. Rob Letterman, who helmed the first of the new live-action Goosebumps movies, directs the movie. Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit and Derek Connolly all worked on the screenplay alongside Letterman.

As for the poster, it's got our titular character front and center, with tons and tons of Pokemon packed behind him. It's an American version of an international poster that was released online previously. So far, those who have screened the movie have been raving about it on social media, which bodes well for its prospects at the box office. Detective Pikachu is set to arrive in theaters on May 10. Be sure to check out the new poster and featurette from Warner Bros. below.

An English version of the Detective Pikachu poster we revealed on April 2 has been released! pic.twitter.com/D9hQobYD2r — PokéJungle (@pokejungle) April 23, 2019