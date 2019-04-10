Detective Pikachu is hitting theaters next month and fans of Pokemon have a lot to be excited about. Not only is this the first time that the long-running franchise has ever been brought to live-action, but those who go see the movie on opening weekend will have the chance to get their hands on a special limited edition Detective Pikachu trading card. Not only that, but the studio has released a brand new featurette highlighting tons of various Pokemon we're set to see in the movie as advanced tickets officially go on sale.

Through this first weekend the movie is in theaters, and while supplies last, moviegoers will receive a two-card pack from the new Pokemon TCG: Detective Pikachu series of collectible trading cards. One card will be randomly selected from the series currently available at retail locations featuring select Pokemon, such as Charizard, Greninja, Bulbasaur and Psyduck, in their CGI forms. The second will be a limited-edition Detective Pikachu card. As for those who are feeling eager and want to get their hands on one of these cards, presale tickets are available now. However, it's cautioned that buying an advanced ticket does not guarantee one of these card packs, as it's dependent on attendance at the theater and supply available.

As for the featurette, it provides perhaps our most comprehensive look yet at many of the Pokemon who are going to be featured in the movie. It's been made clear that this thing is going to be loaded down with creatures and this video is further proof of that. It takes a look at each Pokemon individually, highlighting their type and special abilities. In some cases, those abilities aren't so special at all. We also get a couple of new clips from the movie, including an amusing bit between Pikachu and Psyduck.

The cast is led by Justice Smith as Tim and Kathryn Newton as Lucy. Ryan Reynolds is also on board as the voice of Pikachu. The ensemble is rounded out by Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, Ken Watanabe and Bill Nighy. Rob Letterman (Goosebumps) is in the director's chair, working from a script he co-wrote alongside Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit and Derek Connolly.

Pokemon originally launched in 1996 and has since gone on to become a global pop culture phenomenon. To date, there have been more than 20 animated movies, 21 seasons of the animated series and nearly 26 billion trading cards purchases. Now, with any luck, that's going to expand to a big screen, blockbuster franchise. Detective Pikachu is set to hit theaters on May 10. Interested individuals can purchase tickets now from their retailer of choice. Be sure to check out the new featurette below, as well as an image of the limited edition Detective Pikachu card. Those who want to see all of the trading cards that will be available in the two packs can head on over to PokemonTCG.com.