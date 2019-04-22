A brand new, surprisingly emotional trailer for Detective Pikachu has been released. So far, the marketing campaign for the first ever live-action Pokemon movie can be called a great many things, but heartwarming and tear-jerking probably wasn't at the top of that list. Until now. This latest trailer was released on Earth Day and is set to the tune of Louis Armstrong's classic What a Wonderful World. Perhaps Pokemon and tissues don't normally go together. They certainly will for many fans in this case.

The trailer, appropriately titled "What a Pikachu World," is in stark contrast to what has come before. Where the others have focused on the comedy, fun and action, this one is all heart and Pokemon. We see Justice Smith's character making his way through a world absolutely jam-packed with these creatures. Given the tune that it's set to, it's already likely going to make some people a little weepy. But it's the line that Ryan Reynolds' titular Pikachu throws in at the end for Smith's character that really drives the whole thing home.

"Listen kid, if your dad was here, he would hug you so hard, your bones would pop."

This movie is going to center on Justice Smith who plays a character named Tim that is trying to solve the mystery surrounding his missing father. Hence, the line at the end of the trailer. Because Tim is the only one that can actually hear Pikachu talk, they end up reluctantly teaming up with one another to try and crack the case. The trailer was shared by Ryan Reynolds on Twitter and the actor had this to say about it.

"A little shot of wonderful for a weary world. #DetectivePikachu"

Warner Bros. has a lot potentially riding on this movie. Pokemon has been an established global brand for more than two decades. It's got more than 20 animated movies, hundreds of TV episodes and literally billions of trading cards under its belt. Yet, no live-action movie, until now. If this goes over well, there could be a huge franchise on the table for the studio. They seem quite confident in what they've got, as they've already reportedly started working on a sequel, with possible plans for other spin-offs and other movies set in this universe on the back burner ready to go.

As it stands, the movie is tracking for an opening weekend of around $50 million or more. That said, once critics weigh in, that number could go a lot higher, if the buzz is good. The cast also includes Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies), Ken Watanabe (The Last Samurai), Suki Waterhouse (Assassination Nation), Rita Ora (Fifty Shades Freed) and Bill Nighy (About Time). Rob Letterman (Goosebumps) is in the director's chair. Detective Pikachu is set to hit theaters on May 10. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the official Ryan Reynolds YouTube channel below.

Related: Detective Pikachu Trailer #2 Reveals Mewtwo and More Iconic Pokemon