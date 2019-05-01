Detective Pikachu is preparing to hit theaters next week and Pokémon fans are getting excited. Psyduck is getting even more excited as he tries to get Pikachu to rub his feet in the latest TV spot. Don't worry, it's as creepy as it sounds, but funny at the same time, thanks to Ryan Reynolds' voice delivery, which sometimes sounds an awful lot like his Wade Wilson voice in the Deadpool franchise. Regardless, the movie did not sound very appealing to a mass audience when it was first announced, but now that we've seen quite a bit of footage, it looks like a lot more people are into seeing it all of a sudden.

Spoiler alert: Pikachu ends up rubbing Psyduck's gross feet in the latest Detective Pikachu TV spot. He actually does it without really giving it much thought, which may be some clever editing for the promotional footage. As is the case with everything else released so far, the movie looks like a lot of fun and completely outside the realm of the normal Pokémon universe.

Detective Pikachu is, for the most part, a video game movie. There are added risks when taking on the curse of the video game movie, but it looks like Ryan Reynolds and crew have successfully navigated around that aspect. The same cannot be said about the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie. The first trailer for the iconic Sega character was released earlier this week and fans are pretty angry with the way the character looks and sounds, which is unfortunate since so much time and effort went into making the little blue hedgehog look different.

Detective Pikachu carefully takes the look of the Pokémon and integrates the movie into those surroundings, making the characters look like what fans have known and loved for all of these years. Sonic the Hedgehog is trying to go with a more realistic approach, which, at this time, has severely backfired for the production. If the Pikachu movie would have taken a rat, painted him yellow, and put a hat on him, nobody would really give a damn about going to see the movie, because it's not Pikachu, it's just a yellow rat wearing a hat.

While Ryan Reynolds and crew have supposedly beaten the video game curse with Detective Pikachu, there is still the battle at the box office next week. Luckily, it should have no problem beating Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels remake, The Hustle. But, Avengers: Endgame is still selling out showing mid-week, nearly a week after its debut, which could keep Pikachu and friends from the number one spot at the box office. This weekend should give a better indication of the powers of Endgame and how it looks for the following weekend. While we wait to find out, you can watch Psyduck beg for a foot massage below, thanks to the Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube channel.