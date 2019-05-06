There's a lot of Detective Pikachu outtakes that we'll probably never see. Ryan Reynolds reveals there's enough adult oriented outtakes to cobble together an R-rated cut of the Pokémon movie. However, it seems highly unlikely the studio will want to go through the trouble of doing so. The movie has been getting a ton of early praise with more than a few calling it the best video game movie ever, which isn't exactly the highest praise, but it could end up being pretty good.

In a new interview, Ryan Reynolds talked about what Pokémon fans can expect when seeing the movie later this week. He also talked about what it was like for him to act alone wearing he motion capture gear. This led to the actor having a bit of extra time to experiment since he was basically alone and let him throw a ton of ideas at the wall. Reynolds admits he came out "with 85 options for any one joke." He continued and had this to say.

"Everything ran the gamut from Rated R to PG... You could probably squeeze together a Rated-R cut if someone went looking for it in the edit, I'm sure. God forbid they would."

An R-rated cut of Detective Pikachu would be pretty amazing, but it sounds like it will never end up happening. Pokémon is known for being a fairly family-friendly franchise, which is why it was a bit weird to see the studio working with Ryan Reynolds. When it comes down to it, he was able to push the boundaries a bit. He says, "The stuff they used, there might've been some pushback, I don't know."

A kid-friendly version of Deadpool 2 worked to a certain extent, but there's no way it's going to work in the opposite direction with Detective Pikachu. Ryan Reynolds is known for pushing some comedic boundaries, but it sounds like there were some pretty clear lines he could not cross for the final cut of the movie. Whatever the case may be, fans are already looking forward to what Pokémon franchise is going to look like in the real-world and how it will all pan out at the box office.

Avengers: Endgame is decimating the box office currently, so it will be interesting to see how Detective Pikachu ends up. With all of the early praise, it should easily take the number one spot, dethroning Endgame in the process, but there is a chance Marvel Studios will remain victorious as it keeps its eye on the highest grossing movie of all time. Detective Pikachu is already attracting non-fans of the franchise, which is certainly a good thing when it comes down to the box office numbers. We'll just have to wait and see how everything ends up this weekend. You can check out the rest of the interview with Ryan Reynolds over at Kotaku.