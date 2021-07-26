Dev Patel, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming dark fantasy film, The Green Knight, discussed his failed Star Wars audition in a recent interview. While speaking to Total Film, Patel also talked about his reluctance to star in big-budget films. Here is what he said,

"I don't know if you're allowed to talk about it, because you sign an NDA. But yeah, I think everyone did. Everyone auditioned for Star Wars. I remember, I think I was doing Marigold 2, and I sent them an iPhone video from my trailer in India. The next minute, I got a call-back, and I was there, and that was fascinating."

Unfortunately, Dev Patel didn't reveal which role he auditioned for. He probably doesn't want to be in the bad graces of the Mouse by breaking the NDA. Now that several Star Wars shows are in the making, Patel wants to preserve his chances of another lucrative opportunity. But based on the timeline, his audition happened sometime in 2014 while he was filming The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. That would mean Patel most likely auditioned for a role in The Force Awakens. Poe Dameron or Finn, but he also fits the bill for General Hux. Patel joins the ranks of Tom Holland, Michael B. Jordan, and many others who gave a screen test but couldn't bag the role.

But whatever it was, Patel doesn't seem too fazed about not getting the role. He even said that he passed on other similar roles in franchise films. "I mean, look, I'm not opposed to it. Those movies are a real spectacle when done right. I guess if I fit in these worlds... I don't know. The alchemy hasn't been right for me, personally yet. These journeys with people like David [Lowery], and stuff like that, have really been the most nourishing."

Patel then clarified his stance on big-budget films and why he hasn't been seen in one yet. "I don't want to shit on those movies, because there are some incredible performers that manage to go off and win Oscars, and then go and do a big Marvel movie. And there are films like Black Panther that culturally changed the paradigm in massive ways. I liked the first Captain America. I thought that was amazing, the action in that. And so it's just finding the right one. It's being invited along, and also finding the right one. The ones that I have been offered, which I can't talk about, haven't quite worked for me."

It looks like Patel was offered big roles in the past but decided to pass them on in favor of more intriguing projects like Lion and The Green Knight. But Patel is open to starring in comic book movies and is just waiting for the "right one". Patel also addressed the rumors of him being in the running for the next James Bond. "I don't know why that is. I guess that I should take it as a compliment. But I feel like hasn't every young British actor been associated with Bond at some point, I'm sure?"

Currently, the oddsmakers' favorite is Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page and after that are the likes of Tom Hardy and Idris Elba. The producers have hinted that they'll be going with a younger bond. So, Hardy and Elba, who are in their 40s, should be out of the race. Dev Patel may stand a chance taking on the mantle of 007 after all.

David Lowery (Pete's Dragon, A Ghost Story) directs The Green Knight from a script he adapted from a 14th-century English poem, Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. The film sees King Arthur's nephew Sir Gawain (Patel) embarking on a quest to confront the titular character, a giant tree-like creature. The film also stars Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan with Sean Harris, and Ralph Ineson as King Arthur and Green Knight respectively.

The Green Knight is getting raves from critics right now. That shouldn't be too surprising considering A24 is producing the film. The studio has consistently churned out riveting original movies. They even bagged the Best Picture Oscar for 2016's Moonlight. Judging by the early reactions, The Green Knight is another solid entry in A24's impressive filmography and looks like a surefire Oscar contender.

The Green Knight will release globally on July 30. But due to the surge in the Delta variant of Covid virus in the UK, the film was postponed indefinitely in the country. This news was first reported by Total Film.