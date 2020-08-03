Netflix has revealed our first look at The Devil All the Time. This is the latest big movie coming down the pipeline for the streaming service in a year that has been full of big movies. 2020 has been rough for cinema in general, but Netflix has stepped up to the plate to offer some solace in these dire times. In this case, we have a drama from filmmaker Antonia Campos with an A-list cast led by Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home, Uncharted) and Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse, The Batman).

Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, and Sebastian Stan star in 'The Devil All the Time.' See the first look at the film! https://t.co/xhe3zVyxMJ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 3, 2020

The photos arrive ahead of the movie's debut next month. They aren't too telling on their own, but we get a look at Tom Holland as Arvin Russell, the lead character. We also see Robert Pattinson as a preacher named Preston Teagardin. Another photo offers a glimpse at Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, while another offers a look at IT star Bill Skarsgard not decked out in killer clown makeup. Antonio Campos had this to offer about the plot.

"It's a multi-strand narrative set between the end of World War II and the beginning of America's involvement in Vietnam in which a motley group of characters' lives all intersect."

The Devil All the Time is based on Donald Ray Pollock's 2011 novel of the same name. Netflix provided a brief logline last year ahead of production. The movie takes place in Knockemstiff, Ohio, a forgotten backwoods of this country. A storm of faith, violence and redemption brews. Out of desperation to save his dying wife, Willard Russell turns to prayer which succumbs to sacrifice. Arvin, Willard's son, sets out on his path from bullied kid to a man who knows when to take action. Tom Holland had this to say.

"I was really eager to work with Antonio because his previous films that I've seen are very raw. I guess it was the challenge of doing a different accent, playing the rural kid, a period film, a new director. Everything ticked the boxes for me."

Antonia Campos previously directed The Sinner and Christine. Campos also co-wrote the screenplay alongside his brother, Paulo Campos. The filmmaker explained that the book was difficult to adapt for Netflix, as the source material was so rich.

"It was a hard book to adapt also because there was so much that we loved. I'm a big fan of southern gothic and noir and this was a perfect marriage of the two. Sometimes you might be adapting a piece and you think like, Well, there is a seed of a good idea here and I'll just throw everything away and start from scratch. In this case it was like, we love everything!"

In a very strange year, and with amended rules from The Academy, this has Oscars written all over it. With any luck, we should expect to see a trailer very soon for this one. The Devil All the Time is set to arrive on Netflix on September 16. Be sure to check out the new photos for yourself, which were first shared by Entertainment Weekly.