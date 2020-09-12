The psychological thriller The Devil All the Time has arrived on Netflix, bringing a story of a small town in the grip of various forms of violence and cruelty due to the presence of several broken characters. Leading the charge is Spider-Man star Tom Holland in the role of Arvin Russell, a disturbed young man with violent tendencies. The young actor revealed that he was hesitant to take on the role because he was worried about what the performance would require of him.

"I've got to say I was really nervous and scared coming on set for the first time because I didn't know if I had it in me to play this type of character. He is a really complicated character and it is very dark, and I had to go to places mentally that I didn't know I could go to or don't think I ever want to go to again."

Tom Holland shot to fame playing one of the most iconic superheroes in history, in one of the most successful franchises of all time. But with that success came a certain brand image that can make it difficult for the actor to ever be seen as anything more than Peter Parker aka Spider-Man.

But through his choice of roles, Holland had made it clear that he has no intention of staying trapped in the persona of a superhero for the rest of his career. The actor chose to work with the filmmaking duo the Russo brothers on Cherry, where he plays an Army medic with PTSD who becomes addicted to drugs and starts robbing banks in order to pay for the addiction.

Holland's character Arvin in The Devil All The Time is even more unusual. The actor describes Arvin as the hero of the story, but with a kind of twisted morality that sees the killing of wrongdoers as justified.

The cast of the Netflix original film is filled with established names, many of whom are significant in the superhero genre. Future Batman Robert Pattinson plays a supporting role as a preacher who may not be as holy as his profession implies. Also in the mix is Sebastian Stan, who battled Spider-Man in Captain America; Civil War as the Winter Soldier, in the role of Sheriff Lee Bodecker. Stan was also playing a character unlike any other he had done before, and the actor had to rely on director Antonio Campos to help him navigate his scenes.

"This was a very different role for me to jump into in terms of the world, which was so different from how I grew up or what I knew. Even just in terms of the character, the challenge for me was the physicality aspect of it and really trying to go for something new that I hadn't tried. That's where the director comes in, the vision they have and how specific they are. He knew very specifically where to go with this thing and with this guy."

The Devil All The Time features Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Jason Clarke, Riley Keough, Sebastian Stan, Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett, and Pokey LaFarge. The film is currently available to stream on Netflix. This news comes to us from Variety.