This October it simply doesn't get much better than the two Bill as horror icons Bill Moseley (The Devil's Rejects) and Bill Oberst, Jr (3 from Hell) team for director Jeff Broadsteet's "Jolly" bloody horror epic Devil's Junction : Handy Dandy's Revenge.

In L.A theaters for special splattastic screenings October 18 and October 19, with an On Demand and DVD release set for November 5 from Midnight Releasing, the J.S Brinkley-scripted Halloween treat sees a shuttered TV studio in Detroit haunted by a magician ventriloquist from a 1960's children's show, and he's looking for anew live, or dead, studio audience.

Jeff Broadsheet (Night of the Living Dead 3D) directs genre vets Bill Moseley (Rob Zombie's The Devil's Rejects, 3 From Hell) and Bill Oberst, Jr. (3 From Hell, Death House) alongside Jake Red, Cody Cameron, Arthur Marroquin, Danni Spring, Kyle Anderson and Katelynn Newberry. Don Borza produces.

Returning to the abandoned Detroit television station where they once delighted a generation of children viewers, master puppeteer Mister Jolly re-incarnates his minion puppets for a final performance to settle an old score with Richard. The rare blood moon casts an ominous glow as Mr Jolly unleashes his puppets, lead by the infamous Handy Dandy to seek his revenge. Further complicating Richard's dilemma is the unexpected arrival to the Studio of his son Steffen and his friends. The group become entangled in the thrilling pursuit by Mr Jolly and Handy Dandy through the annuls of the old studio building. They soon realize that they are in a new version of "Mister Jolly and the Handy Dandy Show" -where pain is the game!